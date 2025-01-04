Filipino fast food chain's Tuguegarao store features green technology
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fast food chain Jollibee aims to reduce its carbon footprint via green technology with its newly opened store on Enrile Boulevard in Tuguegarao, Cagayan.
Officially opened in early November 2024, this quick-service restaurant chain’s new store houses green technologies, thus strengthening its commitment towards sustainability while continuing to satisfy customers’ cravings for good burgers, burger steaks, spaghetti, and crispy Chickenjoy.
The Enrile Boulevard branch incorporates a variety of solutions and technologies aimed at reducing overall waste and utilizing renewable sources — several of which are already implemented individually in some of the chain's branches nationwide.
High efficiency motors are also installed to better manage the exhaust system and provide fresh air supply in the kitchen. This is particularly helpful for a store like the Enrile Boulevard branch, which runs 24/7, as these motors allow the store to save energy during non-peak hours.
The store’s restrooms now feature light motion sensors and automatic low flow faucets that ensure no energy or water is wasted when not in use. The store is also equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility, which allows the use of treated and clean recycled water when flushing toilets. Even rainwater is not wasted as the water recycling system converts rainwater for use in general upkeep activities like watering plants or cleaning the store’s exterior areas.
These are just some of Jollibee Enrile Boulevard’s features that have been designed to reduce the branch’s carbon footprint, while ensuring that all operations remain at their most effective to serve customers better. This is aligned with the Jollibee Group’s push towards more sustainable business practices, as asserted in its “Joy for Tomorrow” sustainability agenda that’s focused on Food, People, and Planet.
“As we continue to grow and open more stores around the Philippines, we hope to provide the same joyful experiences while anchoring our actions towards sustainability. This will allow us to have a positive impact on the environment and the community while continuing to be a source of joy for Filipinos,” said Bong Filart, Vice President for Network Development of Jollibee Philippines.
