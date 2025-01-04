Filipino fast food chain's Tuguegarao store features green technology

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fast food chain Jollibee aims to reduce its carbon footprint via green technology with its newly opened store on Enrile Boulevard in Tuguegarao, Cagayan.

Officially opened in early November 2024, this quick-service restaurant chain’s new store houses green technologies, thus strengthening its commitment towards sustainability while continuing to satisfy customers’ cravings for good burgers, burger steaks, spaghetti, and crispy Chickenjoy.

"We’re very excited to bring more joy and welcome customers to our new store in Tuguegarao. Beyond our commitment to serving the best-tasting food, we also recognize our responsibility to build a more sustainable future, one joyful meal at a time. Jollibee Enrile Boulevard is one of the many initiatives we have launched — and will continue to launch — towards this goal, with the store featuring an array of green technologies designed to minimize environmental impact," said Jon Villanueva, Vice President for Restaurant Systems of Jollibee Philippines.

The Enrile Boulevard branch incorporates a variety of solutions and technologies aimed at reducing overall waste and utilizing renewable sources — several of which are already implemented individually in some of the chain's branches nationwide.

These sustainable sources include solar panels that reduce energy consumption by as much as 30%, partnered with a solar water heater for kitchen use, and solar window films that help regulate temperature and repel outside heat.

High efficiency motors are also installed to better manage the exhaust system and provide fresh air supply in the kitchen. This is particularly helpful for a store like the Enrile Boulevard branch, which runs 24/7, as these motors allow the store to save energy during non-peak hours.

Converting pylon lights into LED is another sustainable move made for the new store. Use of these lights results in at least 80% energy reduction.

The store’s restrooms now feature light motion sensors and automatic low flow faucets that ensure no energy or water is wasted when not in use. The store is also equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility, which allows the use of treated and clean recycled water when flushing toilets. Even rainwater is not wasted as the water recycling system converts rainwater for use in general upkeep activities like watering plants or cleaning the store’s exterior areas.

These are just some of Jollibee Enrile Boulevard’s features that have been designed to reduce the branch’s carbon footprint, while ensuring that all operations remain at their most effective to serve customers better. This is aligned with the Jollibee Group’s push towards more sustainable business practices, as asserted in its “Joy for Tomorrow” sustainability agenda that’s focused on Food, People, and Planet.

“As we continue to grow and open more stores around the Philippines, we hope to provide the same joyful experiences while anchoring our actions towards sustainability. This will allow us to have a positive impact on the environment and the community while continuing to be a source of joy for Filipinos,” said Bong Filart, Vice President for Network Development of Jollibee Philippines.

