Filipino men's skincare label shares success story

MANILA, Philippines — As men’s grooming continues to gain traction in the Philippines, a local skincare brand has risen to the forefront of this growing market, thanks to the support and tools provided by an online shop.

E-commerce platform TikTok Shop has empowered Camou to reach wider audiences and strengthen its presence, showcasing how entertainment and commerce can seamlessly converge to drive brand success.

Launched on the e-commerce platform in September 2023, Camou quickly captivated attention with its flagship product, the Mattifying Sunstick. What started as a small brand aiming to educate men about skincare has since evolved into one of the most recognized names in the local men’s grooming.

Through its partnership with the e-commerce shop, the brand has been able to leverage the platform’s ACE Indicator System ? which focuses on Assortment, Content, and Empowerment? to create a winning strategy that resonates with its consumers.

“Our growth is largely due to (the e-commerce platform's) support and the guidance provided by the platform,” said Brian Benedict Tee and James Abraham Lee, Managing Partners of Camou. “The platform has given us the tools to expand our product assortment, engage our audience through creative content, and empower us with insights to continually improve. This combination allowed us to reach more men and educate them about skincare in a way that feels authentic and relatable.”

The brand’s success lies in part in its ability to offer a thoughtfully curated product range. With the e-commerce portal's guidance, the brand has expanded beyond its core Mattifying Sunstick to include facial wash, sunscreen serums, and body care products, all tailored to the modern Filipino men's grooming needs. The platform has allowed the brand to experiment with trial sachets, bundled offers, and special promotions, making its products more accessible to a growing customer base. This strategic approach has enabled Camou to build a strong foundation for sustained growth.

In addition to expanding its product lineup, the brand has utilized the platform's content creation tools to engage with its audience. The brand has collaborated with creators and influencers to showcase its products through live demonstrations, creative videos, and interactive sessions. These efforts have built a strong rapport with consumers, many of whom are new to skincare. By leveraging the platform's vibrant content ecosystem, the brand has been able to educate its audience while driving sales, a testament to the platform’s power in shaping consumer behavior.

“By leveraging our ACE Indicator System — focusing on Assortment, Content, and Empowerment — (our brand) has been able to effectively showcase its specialized skincare products for men. This approach has empowered (our brand) to connect authentically with their audience, helping them thrive in a fast-evolving market,” Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead of TikTok Shop Philippines shared.

Looking ahead, Camou is poised to introduce new product lines and continue to engage with younger audiences, particularly Gen Z. With the e-commerce site’s evolving features and vast creator community, the brand plans to deepen its connection with consumers through innovative digital content and strategic partnerships.

