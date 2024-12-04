Small stores, big impact: Empowering sari-sari stores through education, tech for inclusive growth

However, the long-term sustainability of sari-sari stores faces various hurdles.

MANILA, Philippines — In every thriving Filipino barangay, one of the clearest signs of a vibrant community is the presence of a sari-sari store.

The humble, yet indispensable sari-sari stores serve as the lifeblood of neighborhoods, providing easy access to daily essentials, a place for quick conversations and most importantly, a livelihood for millions of Filipino families.

Sari-Sari stores in Filipino communities

In a country with over one million sari-sari stores, it can’t be denied that these stores are deeply embedded in Filipino communities, acting as both economic and social hubs. They provide a wide range of products, from household essentials to quick snacks, catering to the daily needs of their neighbors.

However, the long-term sustainability of sari-sari stores faces various hurdles.

Many store owners, particularly those managing on a day-to-day basis, encounter challenges like fluctuating sales, limited access to inventory and a lack of business knowledge.

These obstacles hinder their ability to grow and adapt, especially in a fast-changing market increasingly shaped by technology.

Believing in the value of malasakit, and that small businesses as Sari-sari stores are key to achieving inclusive growth in the Philippines, Unilever Philippines launched Kabisig Summit, a community-centric approach, embodied in the summit’s name—Kabisig, or “arm-in-arm”—aims to build a network of store owners who support one another’s growth.

Strengthening sari-sari store owners’ skills

Unilever’s Kabisig Summit is an innovative initiative designed to tackle the challenges faced by sari-sari store owners.

Launched in 2016, the summit equips store owners with essential training, tools and technology know-how to enhance their operations. Participants receive valuable education in business management, customer engagement and financial literacy—skills critical for long-term growth.

One of the program's features is its accessibility. Trainings are conducted in locations close to the stores, minimizing the burden of having to leave their stores and losing a day’s worth of income.

Initially an in-person "kalyeserye" program, the Kabisig Summit has evolved to include online training options, ensuring that store owners nationwide can participate without leaving their shops unattended.

Since its inception, the Kabisig Summit has empowered thousands of sari-sari store owners across the Philippines.

Unilever reports that 91% of its participants are women. Store owners who have completed the program report increased earnings, enhanced business practices and greater confidence in managing their enterprises.

Preparing for a future of growth

The pandemic underscored the need for small businesses to be resilient. In response, Unilever integrated modules on resilience and business continuity planning into the Kabisig Summit.

One of the most transformative aspects of the program is its focus on digitization. Through Unilever’s digital platform, sari-sari store owners can be future-fit by learning how to manage their businesses more efficiently by digitizing orders, tracking inventory and processing payments.

The app allows for digitized order capture, enabling store owners to place orders anytime and anywhere, greatly improving convenience.

It also offers a variety of payment options, which streamlines transaction processing and boosts operational efficiency. An upcoming feature, Inventory Financing, aims to ensure that store owners have sufficient inventory on hand to meet customer demands.

Additionally, the app provides real-time updates on order status and delivery details, empowering sari-sari store owners to manage their orders more effectively.

Empowering entrepreneurs through Kabisig Summit

More than just a training program, the Kabisig Summit fosters a sense of community among participants.

This collaborative spirit has created a ripple effect of empowerment, with store owners gaining the confidence to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

According to Unilever, the success stories emerging from the program are numerous. From a commissioned study, 76% of the Kabisig’s participants reported increased earnings and savings and 79% reported business growth.

But for Unilever, this is just the beginning.

Unilever’s commitment to supporting sari-sari stores is part of a broader sustainability agenda that aims to empower 2.5 million SMEs in its global retail value chain by 2026.

In the Philippines, this means ensuring that the backbone of the local economy—sari-sari stores—are equipped to thrive in the future.

“At Unilever, we believe that empowering MSMEs is an equally important segment in our sustainability agenda,” says Fredy Ong, Unilever Philippines chairman and CEO.

“The Kabisig Summit is important and personal to me not only because I concurrently head our sales function, but because I am a testament to how a small business can change people’s lives for the better,” he reminisced, as someone who once worked helping in his family’s humble retail business in a public market before joining Unilever.

While Unilever continues to expand the Kabisig Summit, it remains focused on empowering store owners with the skills, resilience, and technology they need to succeed.

In doing so, the company is not just investing in individual livelihoods but contributing to the broader goal of inclusive economic growth for the Philippines.

As Ong puts it, "The success of sari-sari stores is also the Filipino people’s success."

The future of sari-sari stores may be digital, resilient and collaborative—but at its heart, it will always be community-driven. And that’s where the true strength of these small stores lies: in their ability to make a big impact on the lives of Filipinos.

Editors Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Unilever. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.