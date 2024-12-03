TikTok Shop powers Mega Prime Foodsâ€™ journey to elevate Filipino family meals

TikTok Shop powers Mega Prime Foods’ journey to elevate Filipino family meals

MANILA, Philippinesn — In every Filipino kitchen, Mega Prime Foods has been a staple, providing affordable and nutritious products for generations. Through its partnership with TikTok Shop, the brand is elevating this commitment by enhancing its e-commerce presence.

By leveraging TikTok Shop’s ACE Indicator System, which focuses on Assortment, Content and Empowerment, Mega Prime Foods has been able to expand its reach and elevate its presence in the e-commerce landscape, offering Filipino families greater access to its wide range of products.

Strengthening brand presence through TikTok Shop

Since launching on TikTok Shop in 2023, Mega Prime Foods has achieved a 150% increase in product views and a 95% boost in overall engagement through the platform's integrated tools. With a diverse assortment of affordable, ready-to-cook meals and canned goods, the brand has successfully reached a broader audience.

TikTok Shop’s unique ability to merge entertainment with commerce has allowed Mega Prime Foods to engage consumers authentically, transforming ordinary shopping experiences into memorable moments.

“TikTok Shop has been instrumental in helping us expand our product range and reach more Filipino households. With the help of the platform, we’ve been able to align our goals with a focused strategy that combines product variety, engaging content, and continuous improvement,” Marvin Tiu Lim, chief growth and development officer of Mega Prime Foods, shared.

Broadening product range and accessibility

TikTok Shop’s support has enabled Mega Prime Foods to expand its product line by 20%, with new offerings like premium canned vegetables and ready-to-cook meals catering to the evolving needs of Filipino consumers. The platform has allowed the brand to introduce limited-edition bundles and exclusive offers that have led to a 30% increase in sales during special promotions.

Mega Prime Foods' ACE strategy emphasized the importance of Assortment, ensuring that new and exciting products are regularly introduced. This has helped families across the Philippines access nutritious meal options without compromising on quality or budget.

Connecting with consumers through dynamic content

Mega Prime Foods' strategic use of TikTok Shop's content creation tools have garnered the brand stronger connections with its consumers. Cooking demonstrations, meal prep tutorials and product showcases led to a 25% rise in interaction rates.

In collaboration with local influencers, the brand also created engaging content that resonated with families looking for affordable meal solutions.

“TikTok Shop has empowered us to connect with our customers on a deeper level. The platform’s focus on content creation has allowed us to not only showcase our products but also inspire families to cook nutritious meals together,” added Tiu Lim.

Leveraging TikTok Shop’s data insights

By leveraging TikTok Shop’s Empowerment tools and analytics, Mega Prime Foods made data-driven decisions that enhanced their product offerings and marketing strategies.

These insights enabled the brand to optimize ad campaigns that resulted in a 40% higher conversion rate and refine product launches to better align with customer preferences.

According to Franco Aligaen, marketing lead of TikTok Shop Philippines, “At TikTok Shop, we believe in empowering brands like Mega Prime Foods to flourish in the digital age. We're proud to have helped them transform how Filipino families experience food, making healthy eating not just affordable, but also fun and interactive.”

Innovation, consumer empowerment to sustain growth

Looking ahead, Mega Prime Foods is poised for sustained growth as it continues to harness TikTok Shop’s robust tools and insights.

With a focus on expanding its product range and reaching more consumers through engaging content, the brand is determined to uphold its promise of making nutritious, budget-friendly meals accessible to Filipino families.

As Mega Prime Foods continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving digital landscape, its partnership with TikTok Shop remains pivotal. By leveraging its tools and insights, the brand is dedicated to enriching Filipino family dining experiences with affordable and nutritious meal options that resonate with the community.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom