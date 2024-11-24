Discovery resorts honors top producers in Indian-themed feteÂ 

Discovery resorts honors top producers in Indian-themed fete

MANILA, Philippines — The Discovery Resorts Group recently held its Top Producers Getaway at its Discovery Boracay resort in recognition for the top accounts for its properties.

Dubbed "Dhanyavaad: A Colorful Indian Soiree," the Indian-themed event also served as the venue for the hospitality group to acknowledge and give appreciation to its business partners by recognizing persons and entities who have made Discovery Resorts not just a memorable hideaway but also an experience of a lifetime for its loyal patrons and guests.

Ten partner-producers were honored at Bogart's Bar, where guest chef Surat Rana of the Royal Indian Curry House (RICH), offered Indian dishes for all to savor. Hailing from Uttarakhand, India, Chef Rana has over 20 years of culinary experience, including a stint as in-house chef for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2017 visit to the Philippines.

"We were doing the improvements slowly, like retiling the rooms and changing the bed frames. We couldn't shut down the entire property to do the refurbishments. Though the international market has not returned as of yet, the local market has gone strong to fill up the dearth.

"During the first phase of the global pandemic, we had no operations because of government restrictions. A few staff members remained to comprise the skeletal work force. Returning guests, who were cooped up for long somehow forgot to observe physical distancing or wear a mask, though they hastily complied once reminded. But there were those who really complied with the restrictions," shared Discovery Shores Boracay General Manager Erwin Lopez of his 99-room upscale property. He also initiated the Guest Experience Makers (GEMS) program that is geared toward stay satisfaction.

Some of the top partner-producers during the recent Discovery resorts event held in Discovery Boracay.

Discovery Boracay has been honored as the Philippines' Leading Beach Resort of 2024 at the 31st World Travel Awards this year. It is a premiere resort located in the island's Station 1.

The Discovery Suites Group opened in 2000-2001 as the first serviced apartment in the Ortigas area, a concept of the Tiu family.

"As a family-oriented company, families are always the very part of our core. We capitalize on our service and value-for-money staycations. To be honest, you should offer something new from time to time. Though we never overpromise or under-deliver, rebranding would happen for the company, though it is our manpower who will carry the brand. The new logo is merely superficial.

"In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, our best practices from another island property can be used in another island property. Also, we trickle down our blessings to the community where our properties are located. For instance, the 'Cheers for Chairs' project come from part of our beverage sales," said Discovery Shores Coron General Manager Joegil Magtanggol Escobar.

Boracay's world-famous sunset

The Discovery Resorts Group operates and manages properties such as as Discovery Boracay, Discovery Coron, Discovery Suites Ortigas, Discovery Primea, Discovery Samal, Manami Resorts, Pinnacle Resort & Spa, and the soon-to-open Vermilion Resort Hotel.

Part of its pipeline projects are scheduled openings in Siargao and San Vicente, Palawan.

"Our brand promise runs through all our properties. The rebranding program includes water conservation, water efficiency, and garbage management. Bathroom products are food-grade and sourced from Australia, which are quite expensive but is an integral part of our sustainability scope of 'People, Planet, and Profit,'" Escobar said in closing.

