Optum Philippines champions continuing education as key to solving nursing crisis

MANILA, Philippines — For years now, the Philippines has faced a nursing shortage, also referred to as the "nursing crunch."

Filipino nurses continue to seek opportunities abroad or pursue alternative careers, citing low pay, heavy workloads and limited growth as their reasons.

For Optum Philippines, the largest global in-house capability center in the country, addressing this issue at the root requires innovative, multi-faceted solutions. As an advocate of life-long learning, the company believes that the Optum Health Education Global platform will provide support for healthcare professionals with the tools they need to excel in their profession which will help mitigate the nursing shortage.

Philippine nursing shortage: A complex issue

A May 2022 article by Rowalt Alibutud, published in the Journal of Global Health, highlighted the global shortage of approximately 5.9 million nurses. Additionally, according to reports, nurse shortage in the Philippines has reached 127,000 and is expected to more than double to 250,000 by 2030.

What’s driving the shortage? A myriad of factors, turns out.

Ivic Mueco, managing director for Optum Philippines, explains to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview, “Our research shows that it’s not just low pay or working conditions affecting their decision to leave; it’s also the lack of career progression. In the Philippines, there isn’t a clear career progression path that will draw a picture of success for talented nurses. ”

She emphasizes that career growth is often overlooked as a driver of the shortage, yet it is a crucial factor in retaining nurses within the country.

While the government has made efforts to address the shortage, such as through the Clinical Care Associates program and the Philippine Nursing Practice Act of 2022, Mueco stresses that more needs to be done.

“We recognize the government’s recent efforts, but through the nursing forums that we’ve held over the past two years, we’ve learned that the nursing shortage is a complex issue that requires collaboration from various stakeholders,” she says.

Interprofessional education, a path forward?

Optum’s research underscores the importance of supporting continuing education and creating stronger career paths for clinicians, both of which can positively impact their livelihood and encourage more individuals to enter or stay in the profession.

Mueco points out that “offering clearer and more attractive career paths for nurses in the Philippines can increase the possibility of them staying to pursue opportunities in the country.”

This is where their free online platform Optum Health Education Global (OHEG) could be useful.

“By keeping nurses up to date with the latest practices, we can boost patient safety, improve patient outcomes, strengthen teamwork, expand preventive care, and improve recruitment and retention of healthcare workers,” she adds.

Empowering nurses with OHEG

OHEG offers free online courses that are accessible on any device with an internet connection, allowing nurses to learn at their own pace.

Under the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016, professionals must seek continuing education and obtain a specific number of units of CPD to renew their professional ID. Although essential, continuing education can come with costs that burden the already overworked and underpaid nursing workforce.

“The platform gives them the flexibility to learn when it’s most convenient—whether during breaks or at home—without the need for extra transportation costs or time off work.” OHEG currently offers 37 courses designed specifically for Filipino nurses, with plans to add more,” Mueco explains.

These courses cover a variety of topics, from clinical best practices to specialized fields, ensuring that nurses have access to the latest knowledge and skills required in today’s healthcare landscape.

“By offering free clinical education resources through OHEG, we can help equip nurses to excel and progress in their roles, and work more effectively in multidisciplinary teams, thus improving patient outcomes and job satisfaction,” Mueco adds.

A long-term vision for healthcare

While the nursing shortage remains a challenge, Mueco is hopeful about the potential of platforms like OHEG to contribute to long-term solutions.

“At Optum, we’re dedicated to developing upskilling programs and providing opportunities for continuing education and lifelong learning. We look forward to working together with other industry stakeholders on initiatives that will help tackle this important challenge,” she shares.

She further emphasizes that “to overcome the nursing crunch, we need to empower our healthcare professionals with the tools and education they need to grow in their careers.”

By investing in education and professional development, Optum aims to improve nurse retention as well as healthcare services in general. Platforms like OHEG play a critical role in this vision, providing nurses with the resources they need to thrive in their careers while improving patient care.

And with continued collaboration with various stakeholders, Optum is committed to helping address the nursing shortage thereby resulting in a sustainable future for the healthcare industry in the Philippines.

