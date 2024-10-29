SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. launches Tela Tales in Iloilo and Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of its Manila launch, SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) brings Tela Tales to the “City of Love” and “City of Smiles,” in partnership with Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod.

Led by SMHCC’s VP for quality and sustainability Leah Magallanes, the groundbreaking initiative aims to empower local communities and promote sustainable practices through the upcycling of discarded linens and fabrics from Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod, as well as other hotels and properties under SMHCC.

Tela Tales Visayas is a project designed to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans. In Iloilo, the initiative collaborates with the Homeless People's Federation of the Philippines – Iloilo (HPFPI), empowering local artisans to create unique products using upcycled linens. Tela Tales Iloilo’s pioneering products will showcase a design by renowned social entrepreneur and designer, Zarah Juan.

In Bacolod, the initiative partners with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC), a non-profit organization dedicated to community development and environmental sustainability. Tela Tales Bacolod’s pioneering products are decorative Christmas ornaments with embellishments made from empty Nespresso pods collected by Nespresso Philippines.

Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod director of human resources Reljun Oloroso with Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation Inc. marketing manager Ria Lacson Avinante and SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. VP for quality and sustainability Leah Magallanes during the awarding of the plaque of appreciation.

The finished products will be showcased and available for purchase at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod, providing a platform for the artisans to generate income. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the respective organizations' charity programs, such as NVC’s Mingo Meals Nutrition Program in Bacolod.

In conjunction with the launch, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod hosted special lunches prepared by their culinary teams headed by chef Rufino “Fines” Dungca of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and chef Diego Trillana of Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo. These lunches were part of SMHCC’s "Plate for the Planet" program, inspired by the World Wildlife Fund’s "Sustainable Diner."

The special menus showcased the hotels’ commitment to sustainable dining practices, emphasizing local sourcing, reduced meat consumption and minimal waste. The events also highlighted the company's dedication to the circular economy through food waste repurposing and local farming initiatives.

SMHCC EVP Peggy Angeles said that “Tela Tales is SMHCC’s way of giving back as the company continues to grow, build, and operate more hotels in the coming years. It is a testament of SMHCC’s thrust as a socially responsible entity that looks after the welfare of the communities it operates in, because business growth and social development must go hand in hand.”

Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation Inc. Artisans of Hope craft decorative ornaments from discarded linens and Nespresso pods.

Artisans at work

A brand powerhouse

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) was established in April 2008 with the primary purpose of developing and managing the hotel and convention properties of SM Prime, one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia. SMHCC is guided by its mission to be the leading hotel and convention company in the Philippines and its vision to build and operate hotels and convention centers that take pride in Filipino warmth and hospitality.

SMHCC’s encouraging growth has propelled the company’s goal to double its portfolio throughout the country within the next five years. It is geared towards becoming a brand powerhouse that ultimately seeks to create an indelible mark in the country’s tourism industry.

Currently, the SMHCC portfolio is comprised of 10 hotel properties with a combined inventory of more than 2,600 rooms and over 42,000 sqm. of leasable convention space. The list of properties under SMHCC includes Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Conrad Manila, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, and the SMX Convention Centers and trade halls.

Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod executive chef Rufino "Fines" Dungca prepares a sustainably curated lunch for the Plate for the Planet and Farm-to-Table concept, featuring dishes like Sous Vide Free-Range Chicken Supreme, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes and Lettuce, and Suam na Mais.

SMHCC's Leah Magallanes presents their sustainability initiatives where Tela Tales is a part of.

For more information, visit https://smhotels.com.ph/.

