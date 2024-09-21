Steelcase unveils innovative workspace solutions at grand opening of ‘The Space by UMCI’

(As released) In a landmark event that signals the future of workspace design, Steelcase and UMCI Furniture Services Inc. proudly unveiled The Space by UMCI—a state-of-the-art showroom located in the heart of Makati, designed to revolutionize the way we think about office environments.

The launch event showcased Steelcase's cutting-edge furniture solutions, offering a glimpse into the future where comfort, aesthetics and productivity converge to create workspaces that inspire innovation.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including UMCI Chairman Wellington C. Soong, UMCI President Milen F. Batungbacal, UMCI Managing Director Alvin Patrick D. Escanillas, and Steelcase’s top executives—Jason Taper, Vice President for Sales, and Joe Chu, Director of Channel Sales for Southeast Asia & Taiwan.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened The Space by UMCI, followed by a series of presentations highlighting the unique features and benefits of Steelcase’s premium office furniture lines.

“The Space by UMCI is the embodiment of our journey,” Soong said. “It’s a space designed to do more than just house desks and chairs, but to create an environment where ideas flourish, and people thrive. The Space by UMCI is not just about the furniture or the layout—it’s about the vision and the passion that brought it all together.”

Steelcase, a global leader in the furniture industry, has been at the forefront of creating innovative workplace solutions for over a century. With a commitment to sustainability and human-centered design, Steelcase develops products that enhance the work experience by promoting well-being, productivity and collaboration.

Their offerings range from ergonomic seating and modular workstations to advanced technology integration, all aimed at supporting the evolving needs of modern work environments.



Taper expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "The Space by UMCI is a dynamic environment where our innovative furnishings can be experienced in their full context. This space allows us to showcase how our products not only meet the functional needs of today’s workspaces but also inspire creativity and collaboration in a way that truly reflects the Steelcase ethos."

More than just a showroom, The Space by UMCI is a dynamic co-working environment designed to cater to the needs of modern professionals.

With meticulously crafted furniture pieces that blend form and function, it redefines how workspaces can foster creativity and productivity. Attendees were particularly impressed by Steelcases’ iconic chairs, the “On the QT” modular phone booths, which strike a perfect balance between privacy and accessibility, and the ergonomic Stand and Sit office booths that cater to both short tasks and prolonged focus work.

As the evening concluded, event emcee Rico Hizon encouraged guests to explore the various displays and engage with representatives from Steelcase and UMCI over cocktails and refreshments.

The launch of The Space by UMCI marks a significant milestone in the evolution of work environments, positioning UMCI at the forefront of innovative office solutions in the Philippines.