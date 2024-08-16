Ed Sheeran purchases minority stake in Ipswich Town, joins Taylor Swift in London show

LONDON, United Kingdom — Pop star Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town, the Premier League football club announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 percent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich men's and women's teams since 2021.

But an Ipswich statement said Sheeran will not join the board at Portman Road as his shareholding is a passive and minority investment only.

"I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club," said Sheeran. "It's any football fan's dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity."

The 2024/25 season sees Ipswich returning to the top flight of English football for the first time in 22 years.

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added:? "The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the club feels like the natural progression in our relationship."

Ipswich begin their new campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Sheeran also made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's return to London's Wembley Stadium, where she performed for three nights in June, to mark the end of the European leg of her record-breaking "Eras" tour.

It is the first of five sell-out London shows that come a week after concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to a foiled suicide attack plot and two weeks after three girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class themed around her music in northwest England.

The pair performed several hits, including two Swift tracks they collaborated on and Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" as a surprise song.

Fans from around the world had travelled to Wembley, where Swift is performing more "Eras" tour shows than anywhere else. — with reports from Akshata Kapoor

