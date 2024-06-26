Kylie Verzosa finds business success through e-commerce

MANILA, Philippines — Aiming to encourage the community to embrace the uniqueness of their bodies and to feel comfortable in their own skin, actress and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and her friends launched an affordable but high-quality shapewear line, Solá, in 2023.

A year since the brand was launched, it has distinguished itself by leveraging on the distinct features and enhancing the brand's reach and appeal to consumers via opening in TikTok Shop.

“As an e-commerce startup, Solá has adopted TikTok Shop to maintain a two-way communication with its consumers, allowing them to connect with the brand's shapewear products,” the e-commerce platform stated.

Through the online shop, the brand “was able to achieve its main goal to directly connect with consumers. The brand reached a vast audience of engaged and interested users, which built trust and created a sense of community,” the statement added.

The brand embraced content creation spearheaded by Kylie, boosting the brand's visibility and consumer recognition. The company plans to include collaborations with more content creators to expand their reach, showcasing the platform's potential in fostering organic growth in a competitive shapewear market.

This initiative includes partnerships with L’Oreal Paris, offering complimentary products during key livestream sessions.

“We want to be on an e-commerce platform where we’re able to communicate with our audience two ways. So not just selling them, but really communicating and resonating with them through the content. Through (the e-commerce platform), we got a lot of audiences interested with the brand,” Solá General Manager Ally Gao explained.

Gao added that their unique livestreams allow them to come up with competitive pricing.

"We don’t have this every single day and it’s for a limited time only and I think our audience knows that so they really tune in to livestreams to communicate with our host and the brand and partake in lower pricing. We really love seeing that because not only do they get a discount, they’re also able to really engage with us.”