Start an online business from scratch with NEXT BASKET

MANILA, Philippines — Every business aims to be profitable, and those already thriving should seize the opportunity to maximize profits further.

NEXT BASKET introduces a groundbreaking ecommerce platform for creation of online stores. This platform is designed to facilitate swift and effortless initiation into online commerce for newcomers, and for existing businesses, it offers the tools to elevate their operations without unnecessary complexity or financial drain.

The platform adopts an all-in-one approach to streamline the entire online sales process:

creation of a modern online store



storage of the goods in a warehouse



transfer of online orders to a courier



call center



digital marketing



building of professional sales and marketing strategies



accounting



product imaging and description and much more.

NEXT BASKET platform is ideal for:

merchants who want to create their first online store



physical stores that also target the electronic market



online stores looking for a better and cheaper service



large companies wanting the best for their development

NEXT BASKET enables clients to kickstart and expand a thriving online venture, ensuring competitiveness through:

250+ functionalities of the platform



personal assistant



online store creation in 72 business hours



innovative features based on AI, including a smart search engine and an intelligent chatbot answering all questions like a human



possibility to use the physical store as a warehouse for the online store



fast and budget “cloning” of the store in different countries and in different languages.

The platform‘s software is optimized for search engines, ensuring quick load times and stellar performance, thereby increasing user reach and orders without the need for extra advertising.

NEXT BASKET has earned the trust of numerous prominent brands and continues to expand its influence.

Seize this exceptional opportunity to be part of the remarkable growth in global online commerce!

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.