Here's why a Kumon Center franchise presents a good opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — The best answer to the question, “What is the right business for me?” is always “It depends.” Each business model has its own advantages and challenges, and choosing one should depend on your goals, resources and the demands of the market.

There are several business models you can try to help generate value for your customers, such as product or service, shared assets, lease or rental, insurance and reselling. However, according to Investopedia, tried-and-true business models that dominate the market include direct sales, subscription-based, “freemium” and the franchise model.

In franchising, the brand owner (franchisor) grants the investor (franchisee) the right to operate a business and use their brand name and business system in exchange for royalties and usually an initial fee.

Considering the diverse range of business models available, franchising a Kumon Center presents a great opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Here we explore the benefits of franchising, particularly Kumon.

1. Purpose

If education is your passion and purpose, franchising a Kumon Center may be your ikigai.

If you’re familiar with the ikigai diagram, it highlights four overlapping spheres—what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can get paid for. For sure, successful Kumon franchisees realize that managing a Kumon Center has covered all these spheres.

2. Strong brand name

Franchises are sought after because of built-in brand recognition. For instance, Kumon is the world’s largest educational franchise with over 60 years of continuous growth and more than 300 Centers in the Philippines alone.

3. Proven procedures

When you franchise a Center, you gain access to Kumon’s proven business practices, which have been refined through its extensive experience and expertise.

One example is the company’s digital transformation during the pandemic. Despite the challenges in those years, Kumon franchisees were able to continue serving their communities even when physical establishments had to temporarily close.

It introduced innovative study options such as online, hybrid and the digital study platform called KUMON CONNECT, which continues today.

4. Franchisor support

You can tap into Kumon’s comprehensive support system, including administrative guidance and instructional support.

Benefit from continuous learning opportunities, including local and international webinars, contributing to your personal and professional development.

Additionally, you can leverage on Kumon’s established marketing strategies to attract students and build community awareness.

5. Profit potential

You can enjoy profit potential with the guidance of Kumon’s dedicated Franchise Team.

The initial investment may range from P350,000 to P1,000,000, depending on the location. This includes rental deposits, business permits, renovation costs, furniture, staff and utility expenses, and the franchise fee—a small price to pay for the immense rewards.

What’s the next step for new investors?

Once you’ve decided if franchising is the best business model for your needs and goals, you need to assess your preferences, do further research and pre-qualify yourself—or determine your financial readiness.

It’s also important to consider how your skills and experience match with the brand you’re eyeing. If you’ve decided to open your own Kumon Center, here are the essential steps:

Register and conveniently access Kumon’s virtual franchise orientation.

Attend a consultation meeting with their Franchise Recruitment Manager.

Pass the Math and Reading test and attend the online training.

Have your location approved. See list of open areas here.

Finally, open your own Kumon Center!

Learn more about becoming a Kumon franchisee at Kumon Philippines.

