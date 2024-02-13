Willis Towers Watson Philippines adds SAVii to its employee benefits program

Jeric Ramos, Head of Global Delivery Center; Isha Hipolito, Client Success Director at SAVii; Kit Sison, HR Director, WTW; James Matti, Head of WTW Philippines – Consulting and Brokerage; and Liam Grealish, Founder and CEO of SAVii

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning employer WTW Philippines and salary-linked financial services provider SAVii have partnered to further fortify WTW’s employee benefits program.

“At WTW, we partner with companies who are experts in helping care for our colleagues and their families better. With increasing financial pressure brought about by factors beyond our control, it is important that we provide colleagues with stronger know-how and added financial protection as supplement to regular benefits,” Kit Sison, WTW Director for HR, said at the MOA-signing event held at WTW offices in BGC.

“With SAVii as our financial wellness partner, we’re able to further support employees’ financial resilience.”

Liam Grealish and James Matti

"We’re thrilled to support the WTW team. It’s always exciting to work with a company whose values are aligned with our own,” Liam Grealish, CEO and founder of SAVii, said. “They’re truly walking the talk by providing tools for employees to pursue a balanced life now as well as what they need to plan for the future.”

The new employee benefit is designed to empower employees with free insurance, financial education and reliable financial services linked to their salary.