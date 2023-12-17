4 people in your life you can add to your 'Nice List' this Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Countless people make our lives easier and more enjoyable all year round, even in the simplest ways. While we don't always have the chance to show them our appreciation, this time presents an opportunity to spread the holiday cheer by adding more names to our gift list.

Finance super app GCash, through its lending arm, Fuse Lending, offers different ways to expand your budget for Christmas through GCredit, GGives and GLoan.

On top of that, this holiday season, get extra rewards you can share with more people and get a chance to win exciting prizes.

Here are four people who you can to add to your gift list this Christmas:

1. Inaanak or pamangkin you haven’t seen in awhile

This Christmas, reconnect with loved ones you haven’t seen in a while—including your inaanak or favorite pamangkin.

Skip the usual clothes and toys you give during birthdays and graduations. This year, you can make their Christmas memorable by giving them something more exciting: a gadget, those cool new sneakers they’ve been eyeing, or even a ticket to their holiday destination.

GGives could help you unlock extra budget for extra-special gifts, so make this holiday truly unforgettable.

Until December 22, use GGives for the first time and get a P200 voucher from 7-Eleven, Puregold or Shell for every purchase of P3,000 to P6,499 or P500 for purchases P6,500 and above.

Previous GGives availers can also get a P500 voucher when they avail a new GGives loan worth P6,500 and above.

2. Delivery riders for your Christmas orders

If you’re a small business owner, you know how crazy the holiday season gets. When holiday orders skyrocket, you need more hands.

Because you can borrow extra cash from GLoan, you can boost your growing business by hiring more riders to deliver your orders, and perhaps sweeten the deal by adding a little bonus to their earning, which would go a long way this Christmas!

Select GLoan users who borrow for the first time will get a P100 voucher for every P1,000 to P4,000 spend, P250 voucher for every P4,001 to P10,000, P500 voucher for P10,001 to P20,000, and P1,000 voucher for P20,001 and above.

3. Members of your community

The holiday season is abuzz with family gatherings, but it’s also a great time to see fresh faces. Reach out to childhood friends, new coworkers or even your neighbors, and find new ways to celebrate Christmas with new people.

Elevate your usual dish and bring something more special because you can use GCredit to expand your budget, elevating your simple handaan into an extra special gathering!

For every P1,000 spend using GCredit, powered by CIMB, new users and existing GCredit-eligible users will get a P150 voucher.

4. Yourself!

It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and preparations for gatherings, but it's important to remember to take care of yourself, too.

Did you spend the past year saving up for a brand appliance or a gadget upgrade? Or did you work hard to set aside budget for expanding your side hustle or upskilling next year?

With a little extra financial boost from Fuse, you can now get extra funds to buy that item you’ve been saving up for the whole year or jumpstart your new year's aspirations.

Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!

This Christmas with GCash, not only can you get extra budget to share with more people but you can also get extra rewards for yourself.

When you pay with GCredit for your Christmas purchases—from gifts to decors and Noche Buena essentials until December 31, get a chance to bring home GCredit vouchers worth P200, P500 or P1,000, three Samsung front load washing machines, two Yamaha Aerox motorcycles, or a Toyota Vios 1.3E CVT!

To qualify, simply use GCredit to pay at any of GCash’s partner stores and billers nationwide.

Every P1,000 GCredit spend entitles users to one entry, but the more you borrow, the more chances of winning! Transactions worth P1,500 earn two entries, while those worth P3,000 and above entitle users to give entries.

Ready to celebrate a Merry GCash? You may access GGives, GLoan and GCredit through the GCash dashboard or find it under “Borrow.” Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!

No GCash yet? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery.

Voucher Promo: Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-178657 Series of 2023

GCredit Raffle: Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-179227 Series of 2023

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.