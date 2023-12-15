A day in the life of luxury: The Velaris Residences North Tower unveiled

Leading the celebratory toast are RHK Land president and CEO Chad Sotelo (leftmost) and RHK Land Corporation General Manager Rouen Raz and Hongkong Land Country Manager Jeffrey Lun (5th and 6th from left, respectively); The Velaris Residences North Tower

MANILA, Philippines — Situated in the flourishing Bridgetowne township in Pasig City, The Velaris Residences proudly introduces its latest development—the North Tower.

“Drawing from the success of the South Tower, we are pleased to announce the next chapter in the masterpiece that is The Velaris Residences—the North Tower, a beautiful expression of design and luxurious, contemporary living,” Rouen Raz, general manager of RHK Land Corporation, shared during the recent launch.

RHK Land, a collaboration between international property leader Hongkong Land (HKL) and Philippine real estate giant Robinsons Land (RLC), continues to set new standards for luxury real estate in the country.

Capturing RHK Land’s distinctive intentional design philosophy, the North Tower stands as a landmark residence for those with refined tastes.

For these discerning few, the North Tower provides an ideal setting for exceptional living, a place where they can craft a home that mirrors their affinity for the extraordinary. From its captivating architecture to meticulously planned unit configurations and features, the property represents the epitome of modernity, sophistication and luxury.

Philstar.com/Rico Alonzo

Leading the opulent launch and celebratory toast were RHK Land president and CEO Chad Sotelo, General Manager Rouen Abel Raz, and Head of Sales Ehryq Young, and Hongkong Land Country Manager Jeffrey Lun.

Notable personalities, influencers such as Rissa Mananquil–Trillo, Nicole Hernandez, Kelly Misa, Camille Co and Mikaela Lagdameo as well as brokers and buyers enjoyed the night with performances top-billed by Philippines’ Premier Crooner, Richard Poon.

Hosted by Inka Magnaye, the exclusive launch’s highlight was the live action show unit experience. It was a unique lifestyle simulation that offers a glimpse into the experience of living in opulence at the North Tower.

Crafted for self-expression

The 40-story North Tower hosts a select collection of units, each designed to reflect a first-world lifestyle.

Residences range from one- to four-bedroom units, with special attention given to four-bedroom, penthouse, and townhouse suites with impressive double-volume ceilings. This architectural detail adds an airy grandeur, creating inviting spaces for retreat and entertainment.

"RHK Land Corporation continues to redefine the high-end real estate category in the Philippines with The Velaris Residences North Tower," tells General Manager Rouen Raz

One- and one-and-a-half bedroom units boast spacious indoor patios, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. All units offer balconies with unparalleled views of the surroundings, including notable design landmarks like the Victor and Bridgetowne’s scenic bridge.

Thoughtful layouts maximize natural light, fostering a sense of brightness and openness in every unit. Smart home features integrate the latest technologies, providing modern conveniences such as digital door locks, remote-controlled lighting and air conditioning, and smart mirrors for efficient mornings.

Privacy is a luxury preserved for North Tower residents, with private lifts for two-bedroom units and above, and a 2:1 unit-to-elevator ratio per floor.

While furnished with premium materials like natural stone and engineered wood, all units offer flexibility in interior design. Each serves as a blank canvas, allowing residents to tailor their homes to their envisioned lifestyles.

Masterfully curated amenities

The 1.5-bedroom unit comes with a flexi room and an indoor patio.

Entering the communal areas at the North Tower is similar to stepping into an extension of residents’ homes, anticipating their desires with five-star hotel-like amenities.

The arrival plaza and five exclusive lobbies cocoon residents in minimalist design, providing a serene escape from the outside world.

Open spaces like outdoor sento, sculpture garden and the garden lounge with daybeds, these areas offer further sanctuary. For relaxation, an indoor sento with wet and dry sauna beckons, drawing inspiration from traditional Japan.

For the active, in-house facilities cater to varied interests, including a lifestyle gym with dance and cycling studios, badminton and pickleball courts, a golf simulator studio, an outdoor fitness station and an Olympic-length infinity pool.

Families find ample activities for children, including a kids club, treetop playground, camping grounds and a pool for kids.

The North Tower adapts to contemporary living with a business lounge with meeting room and creative studio, ideal for residents embracing hybrid work arrangements.

Smart lockers, a secure mailroom and a residents’ portal offer contactless lifestyle options, allowing for seamless package deliveries, property management services and updates.

The Velaris SkyClub serves as the pièce de résistance, a social club in the clouds featuring a private theater, game room, wine gallery, and casual and gourmet dining areas. It provides residents with various options for hosting private gatherings, including the SkyLounge, SkyBar and SkyDeck areas.

“RHK Land Corporation continues to redefine the high-end real estate category in the Philippines with The Velaris Residences North Tower. The North Tower exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between RLC and HKL, one defined by a singular commitment to luxury and exclusivity,” Raz concludes.

To secure a piece of this coveted address, visit The Velaris Residences Show Gallery in Bridgetowne, Quezon City, or explore more about the property at thevelarisresidences.com.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with RHK Land Corporation. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.