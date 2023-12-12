'Voltes V' star Ysabel Ortega volts-in with mom Michelle to open dream bakeshop

Ysabel Ortega at her bakeshop with her mother Michelle

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Ysabel Ortega has officially opened a bakeshop with her mother and fellow actress Michelle Ortega.

Maria Ysabel’s Cakes and Pastries — taking its name from the "Voltes V: Legacy" star — had been operating since a soft opening in November but it was not until last weekend did the bakeshop in Quezon City's Isidora Hills had its grand opening.

Ysabel documented the grand opening and posted clips of the event on her Instagram account, including the ribbon cutting done by the mother-daughter pair.

"This bakeshop has been a dream of mine ever since I was little. I grew up with yummy pastries and sweets growing up and I'm so happy to share with you recipes from my mom and I that will for sure be #LasangLangit. Congratulations to us mama!" Ysabel wrote in the caption.

Among those who congratulated Ysbael on her latest endeavor include fellow Kapuso actor Rayver Cruz and "Idol Philippines" winner Zephanie.

Ysabel is Michelle's daughter with senator-actor Lito Lapid, though Michelle is now married to Greg Pimentel, while Ysabel is dating her "Voltes V: Legacy" co-star Miguel Tanfelix.

The actress holds a degree in Political Economy and is currently studying Law.

RELATED: Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success