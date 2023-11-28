How F&C Jewelry stays afloat for 50 years amid inflation, fake gold

MANILA, Philippines — Homegrown jewelry brand F&C Jewelry admitted that during crises like the ongoing global inflation, temptations arise.

Jewelry brands like theirs might be inclined to cheat by using fake or gold mixed with similar but substandard materials.

The company was very careful not to fall into that trap, which is why it has been around for 50 years and counting.

“In the five decades that we’ve been around, we’ve overcome countless economic recessions, manmade and natural disasters, political upheavals and the (COVID-19) pandemic that has wiped off a significant value in our economy and has wrecked havoc in our healthcare system,” Susan Florete, President of F&C Group of Companies and Chief of Production of F&C Jewelry Inc., said in a speech during the brand’s recent anniversary launch in Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

“We have faced steep competitions from both direct and indirect competitors. We had threats in terms of substitute products and lower classes of gold that threatened to disrupt our share in the market,” she said.

“Nevertheless, we fought these threats head-on. We fought fair and square as we believe that developing integrity creates a strong brand.”

It was “humbling and fulfilling” for their company to have lasted 50 years, she affirmed, by staying to their brand values.

“In a world of monoliths, unfair competition and intense market warfare, our best weapon was the trust we gave for every single customer… This is why for 50 years, we relied on our motto, namely, integrity, reliability and concern. You can count on us to give you exceptional service and products.”

The secret to their longevity, she said, was to commit to their brand values in every step of the supply chain.

“From the moment we procure, to entry to production, to logistics, until each item reaches a store, a sale concluded with us with a customer is a sacred covenant for us to demonstrate concern to our stakeholders.”

The company traces its roots back to October 15, 1973, when it was founded by the visionary couple, Marcelino Florete Jr. and Susan Caperonce-Florete. This dynamic duo drew inspiration from Susan’s mother, Cristina Orian, a gifted “alahera” (jeweler) from Bulacan.

From a quaint establishment along 73 Guanco Street in Iloilo City, the brand is now present across the country in key lifestyle malls - with 73 branches and counting.

Through the years, the brand has worked with Rajo Laurel to create Rings by Rajo, a 2010 capsule collection inspired by the couturier’s renowned work in bridal fashion. Actresses Bea Alonzo and Coleen Garcia have also represented the brand, proving its readiness to cater to the fashionistas of classic and modern eras alike.

Throughout its history, the company has stayed true to its promise of creating collections for all kinds of wearers. Their pieces have become valuable keepsakes, family heirlooms, and prized mementos of life’s most special occasions. Now, led by next-generation leaders Marissa and Marjorie, daughters of Marcelino Jr. and Susan, the brand has set its sight on greater heights, catering to the new generation of global Pinoys.

“Thank you for instilling us the values of reliability, integrity, concern, dedication, artistry and innovation,” Marissa Florete Gorriceta, Executive Vice President and Director of F&C Group of Companies, and the Business Development, Marketing Director, and Gemologist of F&C Jewelry Inc., said in her speech to honor her parents, the company’s founders.

The culmination of their “50 years of sacrifice and humility,” said Susan, is a new 50th anniversary collection and launch of a new brand ambassador, actress Sofia Andres.

“We are deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in us over the years, allowing us to adorn your special moments with our creations,” attested Marissa.