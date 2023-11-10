^

NutriAsia treats employees to 3-day Japan trip

November 10, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Yes, you read it right, and feel free to scream “Sana all.”

NutriAsia Inc., one of the leading food manufacturing companies in the Philippines, recently treated its employees to a three-day trip to Tokyo, Japan, with a stop in Tokyo Disneyland.

The company is celebrating its 32 years in the food industry and it has decided to celebrate this important milestone by giving back to its employees. 

To recognize every employee’s contribution to achieving an important milestone in the company’s long-term business evolution road map, all of its employees, regardless of role or rank, received five-star accommodation during their Japan trip. 

“NutriAsia constantly strives to be a top employer of choice in the Philippines. We continue to push for a positive working environment for every employee, and this recent Japan trip is just one example of how we show how much we value them and their contributions. Looking forward, we will continue to explore more ways to give the appropriate and meaningful recognition to celebrate the contributions of our people,” said Jun Corpus, human resource group head.

The Japan trip is the third year that the company has treated its employees to out-of-country trips. The first two were in Hong Kong and Singapore.

NutriAsia is known for its brand of condiments, sauces and juices that include Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta and Locally.

