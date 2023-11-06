Is there really sustainability in technology? Here’s how ASUS is making it happen

Driven by its commitment toward an incredible, sustainable future, ASUS has published its ASUS 2022 Sustainability Report as part of its 2025 Sustainability Goals.

MANILA, Philippines — For ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su, it’s not about “why do we do it” but “how do we do it” when it comes to the global tech company’s thrust toward sustainability.

Based on the report, ASUS has started measuring its impact on the environment by completing a third-party verification of its carbon emissions.

“We measure the impact of everything we do. It serves as a good foundation when we begin to have a baseline for everything we do in terms of production, carbon emission and sales. It tells us where we can improve,” Su told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

ASUS targets to reduce 50% of carbon emissions from global operations centers by 2030, as well as use 100% renewable energy in Taiwan-based operations centers by 2030 and in global operations centers by 2035.

In this regard, Su noted, “In terms of electricity and power consumption of ASUS consumer and commercial laptops, we already exceeded energy efficiency standards by 34% as set by Energy Star.”

“We also ask our suppliers to be accountable and responsible. We assisted them to reduce their greenhouse gas emission intensity by 24%,” he continued. By 2025, they will require key suppliers to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon intensity.

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su

These are only on the climate action front.

ASUS also aims to contribute to the circular economy by using environment-friendly materials in products and packaging by 100% in 2025.

“In our packaging, we use one piece of cardboard paper rather than a lot of pieces that need other materials like glue and plastic. In the past, we had a lot of paper insertions and printouts in the box. Now, we use electronic copies, QR codes, and website messaging. We try to reduce it to a minimum,” Su explained, noting that its use of eco-friendly packaging ratio is already at 24%.

Two more aspects take part in the ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals: responsible manufacturing, which aims to achieve labor and human rights goals and use responsibly sourced minerals, and value creation by intensifying digital transformation and innovation efforts by 100%.

Promoting sustainability in the Philippines

Way before its 2025 Sustainability Goals, the company launched the GreenASUS philosophy, which promotes eco-friendly practices in all business aspects. Part of this is reducing and recycling e-waste.

“In Taiwan, we continue an initiative to collect our e-waste from all the public and private sectors. Then, we refurbish these e-waste into workable desktops—mostly desktops—and laptops. We redistribute these secondhand or second-life devices to emerging markets in Asia, Central and South America to assist the less fortunate,” Su explained.

“Every year, we have around 200 pieces of secondhand, refurbished desktops and monitors shipped to the Philippines through the ASUS Foundation,” the country manager said, adding that donors included NGOs such as Love Care Foundation for the benefit of kids and the Rotary Club that supports communities and barangays.

Photo Release Su together with Zenbook S 13 OLED Ambassador and CORA Founder Antoinette Taus

This year, ASUS has also partnered with Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA) to embark on its biggest sustainability campaign in the country. Together, they worked to spread awareness on plastic waste so that it doesn’t end up in landfills and the oceans.

Done in three phases, it began with an information drive at the ASUS Philippines office.

“We gathered ASUS employees, some online, some on-site, and CORA together in this room. CORA talked about plastic waste, how to recycle, and properly segregate and dispose of,” Su recounted.

In a span of two months, employees were asked to bring their waste to the office, generating a total of 840kg, later on to be collected and recycled by CORA and its partners.

This was followed by the second phase, which reached the public through mall caravans at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall and SM North EDSA. Over 1,100 plastic bottles, or equivalent to 28.5kg, were brought by mallgoers.

“We made it accessible so that we can communicate with people and again, educate them on proper segregation and recycling, and how to minimize the use of plastic altogether,” Su recounted.

Photo Release Overall, the ASUS x CORA partnership collected a landmark 1.67 tons of plastic and other recyclable wastes.

Last but not the least, CORA and ASUS went to the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park to mark the 2023 International Coastal Cleanup Day. ASUS employees and stakeholders, and CORA volunteers cleaned up 646.2kg of plastic waste, styrofoam, rubber materials and stuffed toys.

Overall, the ASUS x CORA partnership collected a landmark 1.67 tons of plastic and other recyclable wastes.

“It’s never about how much waste you collect, but having the awareness that no matter how big or small, we can really make a positive impact on our environment,” Su expressed.

Products at the forefront of sustainability

The efforts done with CORA are in line with ASUS laptops, which are at the forefront of sustainability, particularly the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304).

As the most sustainable Zenbook ever, this model was developed with the GreenASUS philosophy—from designing to manufacturing to shipping and packaging. Among its outstanding features is the first-ever “plasma ceramic aluminum” lid.

This innovation is made through a special process that uses “99% pure water” and does not incorporate organic compounds, VOCs, strong acids, or heavy metals. It is also 100% recyclable.

Photo Release Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), dubbed as the most sustainable Zenbook ever

Over its business lineup, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) serves as the flagship in terms of sustainability.

Not only is it the lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop at 990g, it is also energy efficient. Its magnesium-lithium alloy chassis employs the latest Thixomolding sustainable technology for a lighter, more durable and premium exterior. It exceeds ENERGY STAR® standards, with energy consumption that is 44% lower than certification requirements.

In terms of durability, ExpertBook B9 OLED has endured multiple US military-grade tests and rigorous in-house ASUS durability tests—so much so that its hinge can withstand over 10,000 opening and closing cycles.

Photo Release The ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED is the flagship in terms of sustainability among ASUS business lineup

“At ASUS, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. As we continue innovating our products, we strive to be more sustainable,” Su noted on its product development, making them the #1 OLED laptop brand in the Philippines and worldwide.

In search of incredible, sustainable future

Gearing for 2024, ASUS in the Philippines is optimistic about introducing innovative products, as well as campaigns that answer the search for the incredible and sustainable.

According to Su, this involves elevating the consumer experience and increasing their value proposition through after-sales service.

“We have put a lot of efforts into expanding our after-sales service network to over 100 authorized service centers across 63 cities in the country,” he said, noting that their standard product warranty is at least two years.

Services centers are made more accessible with a toll-free hotline and promise a faster repair period.

Photo Release ASUS Philippines will continue to mobilize CSR projects in its thrust toward sustainability just like its partnership with Zarah Juan

Finally, ASUS Philippines will continue to mobilize CSR projects in its thrust toward suitability, ultimately helping uplift the lives of underprivileged Filipinos. This year, a partnership with Zarah Juan has supported Filipino artisans with laptop donations.

Other past CSR projects have encompassed various sectors, including education and healthcare.

Read more about ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals here.

