^

Lifestyle Business

‘Titan of hard work, compassion’: SMDC honors ‘Tatang’ Henry Sy Sr. for SM's 65th anniversary

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2023 | 12:01pm
â��Titan of hard work, compassionâ��: SMDC honors â��Tatangâ�� Henry Sy Sr. for SM's 65th anniversary
SM founder “Tatang” Henry Sy Sr.
SM Investments Corp. website

MANILA, Philippines — “Titan of hard work and compassion.” 

Such was how SM Development Corporation (SMDC) President Jose Mari Banzon described SM's “remarkable” founder, “Tatang” Henry Sy Sr., at his speech before the fan meet of SMDC endorser Lee Min Ho in SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, last Sunday.

Banzon shared that this month, the company does not only mark SM’s 65th anniversary, but also the birth month of the retail giant’s founder.

“Tatang’s mission of helping his fellow Filipinos is instilled in every part of SM,” Banzon enthused.

“At SMDC, we stay true to this mission by providing Filipinos with homes that marry luxury, accessibility and convenience,” added Banzon, highlighting the company’s recent back-to-back achievement as the country’s Property Developer of the Year for two years in a row, from 2022 to 2023, at DOT Property Philippines Awards.

“This award affirms our commitment of providing Filipinos with a home they can be proud of.”

Born in Fujian, China, Sy Sr. moved to the Philippines at 12 years old together with his family. While his family later returned to China, Sy stayed behind and founded ShoeMart in 1958. 

From a small shoe store in Manila, ShoeMart, now known as SM, has since grown into SM Investments, one of the country’s biggest conglomerates with 49 malls and counting in the Philippines and China, alongside more than 60 department stores, 50 supermarkets, and 200 grocery stores. SM also owns the country’s second biggest bank, Banco de Oro, and real estate holding SMDC.

For 11 straight years until Sy’s death at 94 years old on January 19, 2019, he was the country’s richest person with an estimated net worth of US$ 19 billion (over P1 trillion), according to Forbes.

“We are privileged to be part of something greater. We are a part of a legacy that spans decades – a legacy built on trust,” Banzon said of Sy Sr.’s legacy.

“Together, we will build new dreams, nurture businesses and inspire more generations to come.”

RELATED: Lee Min Ho bares dream home, who makes him feel loved at home 

vuukle comment

MR. HENRY SY SR.

SMDC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Women can change the world': MediaQuest CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas among PeopleAsia Women of Style and Substance 2023 winners
7 days ago

'Women can change the world': MediaQuest CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas among PeopleAsia Women of Style and Substance 2023 winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Cignal TV President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Jimenez-Basas commended the ability of women to become trailblazers during...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Bayanihan in the digital age: Filipino women in ecommerce
brandSpace
8 days ago

Bayanihan in the digital age: Filipino women in ecommerce

8 days ago
These three women steer Edmark Live Mall through the seas of commerce and the ever-evolving world of digital innovation.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Ready to own a Kumon franchise? Here's all you need to know!
brandSpace
October 2, 2023 - 11:20am

Ready to own a Kumon franchise? Here's all you need to know!

October 2, 2023 - 11:20am
One of the unique aspects that sets Kumon apart is its dedication to nurturing the passion for teaching and education among...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Henry Chusuey retires as Henann Group of Resorts chairman
September 28, 2023 - 3:21pm

Henry Chusuey retires as Henann Group of Resorts chairman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | September 28, 2023 - 3:21pm
After 25 years of taking the reins, Dr. Henry Chusuey steps down from the management of Henann Group of Resorts and passes...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Filipina nurse quits job to become international jelly cake artist
Exclusive
September 27, 2023 - 10:42am

Filipina nurse quits job to become international jelly cake artist

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | September 27, 2023 - 10:42am
Although providing healthcare is fulfilling for Rochelle, she finds it very stressful and tiring, so she decided to quit last...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with