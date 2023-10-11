Bayanihan in the digital age: Filipino women in ecommerce

MANILA, Philippines — In Metro Manila, where centuries-old traditions intersect with a modern urban pulse, a remarkable transformation is unfolding. As the golden hues of sunset give way to the neon-lit nights, the Philippines is not just witnessing the rise of skyscrapers, but also a booming digital ecosystem.

Within this digital landscape, Edmark Live Mall highlights the fusion of innovation and adaptability. What truly distinguishes this establishment, however, isn’t solely its digital offerings or the array of products that line its shelves. It’s the trailblazing visionaries at its helm.

Three women, each a linchpin in this transformative voyage, come together, harnessing their collective strengths, to steer Edmark Live Mall through the tempestuous seas of commerce and the ever-evolving world of digital innovation.

Nilda Dela Fuente: Championing operational adaptability

While the domain of operations often revolves around schedules, deliveries and process efficiencies, Nilda showcases the power of adaptability. No longer confined to traditional logistical challenges, she revels in the myriad of possibilities the digital realm offers.

“To me, digital isn’t just a platform. It’s a new world, brimming with uncharted paths,” Nilda reflects. By constantly adjusting and realigning, she ensures that Edmark Live Mall’s operations remain seamless and innovative.

Marilou Alburo: A storyteller of modern marketing

Leading the marketing department, Marilou blends traditional storytelling with modern techniques. In an era dominated by bytes and pixels, she crafts narratives that resonate deeply with the Filipino heart.

“Our ancestors passed down tales by word of mouth. Now, we narrate our stories through bytes and pixels. The essence stays unchanged,” she muses. Under her guidance, each campaign doesn’t just promote; it tells a story, drawing customers into the Edmark Live Mall narrative.

Joycelyn Flojo: Decoding financial narratives

Joy offers a fresh perspective on finance, seeing beyond numbers and spreadsheets. For her, embracing the e-commerce wave was more than just a strategic decision; it was about understanding the evolving aspirations of a nation. “Money is a language. In the digital age, it speaks of aspirations, dreams and the courage to change,” she remarks. Her ability lies not only in crunching numbers but also in interpreting the tales these figures tell.

The Edmark experience

The essence of Edmark Live Mall goes beyond commerce or digitization. It’s about creating an experience, a journey that reflects the company’s four pillars of Gratitude, Abundance, Love and Compassion. It’s about creating an experience, a journey that reflects the company’s core values and the wonders that unfold when vision, innovation and leadership meet.

To genuinely understand the fervor and passion behind Edmark Live Mall, one needs to experience it. The Edmark Live Mall Carnival Sale offers this chance, blending the realms of online and offline commerce.

Attendees can look forward to live product demonstrations, food tasting by top-notch chefs, and an opportunity to meet the vibrant demo team. Not to mention, a special 10.10 sale where the Edmark Smart Drum will be available for just ?10 from its original ?1,499 price!

For those eager to participate, simply register here.

“To be at the forefront of such a transformative journey, both for Edmark Live Mall and the community, is a privilege. Every challenge we overcome, and every milestone we achieve, is a testament to a resilient spirit. We’re not just building a platform; we’re crafting a legacy,” Nilda says.

Dive deep into the realm where tradition mingles with innovation, where dreams transform into reality. Come, and be part of Edmark Live Mall’s continuing journey.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Edmark Live Mall. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.