Jollibee’s fun camp enables kids to become store managers for a day

MANILA, Philippines — How does it feel to become a Jollibee store manager for a day?

Courtesy, customer service, teamwork, entrepreneurship, leadership, marketing, communication skills, food safety and preparation – these were among the basics that children can learn from this year’s JolliKids Fun Camp, where kids can enroll before the new school year starts and experience how it is to manage a Jollibee store for a day.

At the camp’s recent kick-off in the Filipino fast food chain’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Triangle Drive branch, kids teamed up with the grown-up crew, who taught the basics of running a fast food chain store – from greeting guests by the doorstep, to preparing burgers and spaghetti, packing food, relaying orders at the drive-thru and promoting products to customers. For every goal achieved, the kids were rewarded with a star, which they collected in exchange for exclusive merchandise as prizes.

The kids were given uniforms, toys, food, and at the culmination of the half-day camp, they received their certificates of completion from Jollibee himself.

WATCH: What happens at a JolliKids Fun Camp?

Running until September 30 in select Jollibee stores, the camp is open to kids from 5 to 12 years old for a fee of P400, which includes activity materials, meals, a certificate, and more freebies. For an additional P250, kids can also have their own Mini Managers uniform. To see the list of participating stores, visit www.jollibee.com.ph/JollikidsFunCamp.



Recently, the Filipino fast food chain welcomed actress and singer Jolina Magdangal and her kids Pele and Vika as new brand ambassadors as they starred in a new commercial highlighting the Jollibee Kids Club, which gives them access to special experiences like the JolliKids Fun Camp and Kids Party, which Jolina has made sure her own kids got to have. The Jolly Spaghetti is also the star of the latest commercial.

“Jollibee has been such a big part of my life for years, and I know how special it can be for parents and children. Me and my kids know this first-hand, which is why I really believe that Jollibee makes a lot of bonding moments and experiences possible,” said Jolina.

Apart from the camp, the company promotes creative play through its new Jollitown Puzzle House Jollibee Kids Meal, which offers five educational and brain-stimulating toys that can be collected to form a house. Each side of the house poses a challenge like letters and numbers from the Hetty Alphabet Puzzle; shapes together with the Popo Block Puzzle; images with the Twirlie Tangram Puzzle; and a basic motor engine from Yum’s Puzzle Gears. The Jollitown Puzzle House is only available until September 30.

From a humble ice cream parlor in Cubao to a global brand that serves joy to millions, Jollibee has captured the hearts of Filipinos for 45 years and remains a dominant market leader, having the widest store network in the quick service restaurant industry with 1,211 stores and counting. The fast food giant also boasts of the largest network of drive-thru and delivery stores, with more than 450 and more than 1,100 stores, respectively.

“Jollibee has been a symbol of joy for our fellow Filipinos, and it's not just because of our food and the joyful experiences they have in our stores. It is also seen as an indication that a locality is moving forward - driving increased business and commerce in that area and providing employment opportunities to the locals. It’s not simply about serving joy through our food, but more so multiplying that joy to benefit the local community,” said Jollibee Philippines President Ferns Yu Jr. in a statement. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo