^

Lifestyle Business

Jollibee’s fun camp enables kids to become store managers for a day 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 5:10pm
Jollibeeâ��s fun camp enables kids to become store managers for a dayÂ 
JolliKids Fun Camp participants
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — How does it feel to become a Jollibee store manager for a day?

Courtesy, customer service, teamwork, entrepreneurship, leadership, marketing, communication skills, food safety and preparation – these were among the basics that children can learn from this year’s JolliKids Fun Camp, where kids can enroll before the new school year starts and experience how it is to manage a Jollibee store for a day.

At the camp’s recent kick-off in the Filipino fast food chain’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Triangle Drive branch, kids teamed up with the grown-up crew, who taught the basics of running a fast food chain store – from greeting guests by the doorstep, to preparing burgers and spaghetti, packing food, relaying orders at the drive-thru and promoting products to customers. For every goal achieved, the kids were rewarded with a star, which they collected in exchange for exclusive merchandise as prizes.

The kids were given uniforms, toys, food, and at the culmination of the half-day camp, they received their certificates of completion from Jollibee himself.

WATCH: What happens at a JolliKids Fun Camp?

Running until September 30 in select Jollibee stores, the camp is open to kids from 5 to 12 years old for a fee of P400, which includes activity materials, meals, a certificate, and more freebies. For an additional P250, kids can also have their own Mini Managers uniform. To see the list of participating stores, visit www.jollibee.com.ph/JollikidsFunCamp.
 
Recently, the Filipino fast food chain welcomed actress and singer Jolina Magdangal and her kids Pele and Vika as new brand ambassadors as they starred in a new commercial highlighting the Jollibee Kids Club, which gives them access to special experiences like the JolliKids Fun Camp and Kids Party, which Jolina has made sure her own kids got to have. The Jolly Spaghetti is also the star of the latest commercial.

“Jollibee has been such a big part of my life for years, and I know how special it can be for parents and children. Me and my kids know this first-hand, which is why I really believe that Jollibee makes a lot of bonding moments and experiences possible,” said Jolina.

Apart from the camp, the company promotes creative play through its new Jollitown Puzzle House Jollibee Kids Meal, which offers five educational and brain-stimulating toys that can be collected to form a house. Each side of the house poses a challenge like letters and numbers from the Hetty Alphabet Puzzle; shapes together with the Popo Block Puzzle; images with the Twirlie Tangram Puzzle; and a basic motor engine from Yum’s Puzzle Gears. The Jollitown Puzzle House is only available until September 30.

From a humble ice cream parlor in Cubao to a global brand that serves joy to millions, Jollibee has captured the hearts of Filipinos for 45 years and remains a dominant market leader, having the widest store network in the quick service restaurant industry with 1,211 stores and counting. The fast food giant also boasts of the largest network of drive-thru and delivery stores, with more than 450 and more than 1,100 stores, respectively.

“Jollibee has been a symbol of joy for our fellow Filipinos, and it's not just because of our food and the joyful experiences they have in our stores. It is also seen as an indication that a locality is moving forward - driving increased business and commerce in that area and providing employment opportunities to the locals. It’s not simply about serving joy through our food, but more so multiplying that joy to benefit the local community,” said  Jollibee Philippines President Ferns Yu Jr. in a statement. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo

vuukle comment

JOLINA MAGDANGAL

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Book a truck with savings! Lalamove is now available from Ilocos Norte down to Sorsogon
Sponsored
July 3, 2023 - 11:00am

Book a truck with savings! Lalamove is now available from Ilocos Norte down to Sorsogon

By May Dedicatoria | July 3, 2023 - 11:00am
The influx of more SMEs in the market led to an increased demand for faster deliveries, whether B2B or B2C. And the heightened...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
BPOs hailed as among best workplaces in the Philippines for 2023
June 29, 2023 - 4:54pm

BPOs hailed as among best workplaces in the Philippines for 2023

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 29, 2023 - 4:54pm
Guided by its mission to build a better world by helping every place become a great place to work, award-giving body Great...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
'Woke culture' influences Filipino consumers&rsquo; buying pattern &ndash; study
June 29, 2023 - 10:19am

'Woke culture' influences Filipino consumers’ buying pattern – study

June 29, 2023 - 10:19am
A recent study conducted by data analytics firm Agile Data Solutions revealed that 57% of Filipino consumers acknowledge the...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Moving Filipinos&rsquo; passions forward: Takeaways, solutions from GCash Insider event
Sponsored
June 27, 2023 - 11:35am

Moving Filipinos’ passions forward: Takeaways, solutions from GCash Insider event

By Jap Tobias | June 27, 2023 - 11:35am
Themed “Passion Forward,” the Gcash Insider event also discussed the utilization of customer insights and how...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Not just noontime show: New TVJ Productions to produce movies, etc.
June 21, 2023 - 1:10pm

Not just noontime show: New TVJ Productions to produce movies, etc.

By Jan Milo Severo | June 21, 2023 - 1:10pm
Former Senator Tito Sotto revealed that he, together with Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, will be hands-on not only for the production...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Employees are best assets for success &mdash; wellness center CEO
June 21, 2023 - 8:38am

Employees are best assets for success — wellness center CEO

By Jan Milo Severo | June 21, 2023 - 8:38am
A wellness center believed that equal love and respect within the organization is the secret to success. 
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with