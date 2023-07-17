Enrique Gil now an investor, chief marketing officer

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil is named as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Ticket2Me, touted as the Philippines' first fully digital ticketing and video platform for online and offline events.

Enrique and his manager, Ranvel Rufino, former private banker, entrepreneur, and producer, will invest and acquire equity in Ticket2Me’s parent company in Singapore and assume executive roles within the organization.

Following the investment, both Enrique and Ranvel will receive proportionate equity in the company, with Ranvel taking a seat on the company’s Board of Directors and Enrique becoming Ticket2Me’s new CMO.

With his status as one of the Philippines’ A-list celebrities, Enrique aims to empower artists, creators, and performers in the entertainment industry by bringing them closer to their fans through Ticket2Me’s direct and convenient platform.

“Not a lot of people know that I’ve actually been very strategic about my investments, even during the time when I was very active in the entertainment industry. For me, joining Ticket2Me is one way I can give back to Filipino fans - by connecting them directly with the artists and celebrities they love but also to help my fellow artists, performers and producers - so that they have a more efficient and a more powerful way of ticketing and monetizing their events,” Enrique said.

“Enrique’s popularity and loyal fanbase is certainly a powerful addition to the Ticket2Me brand,” said Ticket2Me Chief Executive Officer Julie Bautista.

“Being a smart investor himself, he understands the power of giving artists, creators and performers greater control over the economic model behind their shows and performances. We believe that artists should be in control of their event ticketing, not the venues,” she added.

According to Bautista, Enrique's addition to Ticket2Me’s management team cements their position as the leading independent event ticketing company in the country.

“We have been continuously investing to improve Ticket2Me’s technology, and we want more fans to experience better, more convenient event ticketing that won’t require them to have to physically line up to redeem tickets from physical outlets or force them to choose from among very limited payment options,” she said.

As Ticket2Me marks its 5th anniversary this year, the company celebrates not only its partnership with Enrique and Ranvel but also its growth over the years. While other ticketing platforms collapsed or ceased their operations during the pandemic, Ticket2Me in 2020 claims to have raised around P20 million for healthcare, film and theater workers, and other charities as well, demonstrating the resilience and strength of its technology and, more importantly, Ticket2Me’s values and corporate responsibility.

Led by Enrique and Ranvel, Ticket2Me will launch also two new major projects that aim to strengthen the company’s position in the sports and music market segments: “Manila Madness,” an All-Celebrity Basketball League, and “Madness Manila,” which caters to Electronic Dance Music (EDM) enthusiasts.

“Manila Madness” will assemble many of Enrique and Ranvel’s artist and celebrity friends in a fun and entertaining basketball tournament that fans will enjoy watching. Through “Madness Manila,” Enrique wants to share his love for EDM and live events with fans and hopes to bring back the EDM scene in the country.

RELATED: ‘Hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano’ – Ogie Diaz