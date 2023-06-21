Employees are best assets for success â€” wellness center CEO

Employees are best assets for success — wellness center CEO

MANILA, Philippines — A wellness center believed that equal love and respect within the organization is the secret to success.

“The culture of equal love and respect despite our differences are the main foundations of our brand's success. The company believes in inclusivity which we deem to understand, embracing our differences. We also owe our success to believing that our unique qualities, combined, is our ultimate strength,” Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder Krystal Tecson-Garalde told Philstar.com.

Garalde also said that investing further in their employees is one part of being successful.

“Employees are no doubt one of the best assets of every company, therefore, investing on training their mindset and harnessing their skill set allow them to be more productive and innovative. More than that, investing on employees’ trust allows us to give them opportunity to become business partners, too,” she said.

“In our company, we try our best to make each employee feel that they are appreciated for they are considered as family members. Each must know that like any family member, they are also expected to be responsible, to share a part of their dreams and aspirations, to give and take mutual respect, most of all, to be advocates of a love that is responsible and capable of loving others too.

“With the company’s goal, we aim to teach them to love themselves responsibly. We are lining up several personality development workshops and seminars to fully realize this as we also try our best to make them feel that they are truly loved by the company.”

The center recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary in the business.

The company also launched their new set of ambassadors such as "It's Showtime" dancers Nerijay "Boom Boom Neri" Lopera and Mary Grace Abina; and TikTok star Jean Claude Catacutan, among others.

As the faces of the center, they share the same values that the company wishes its clients to trust and believe in: to advocate its mission by providing ways to embrace the importance of self-love through self-care.

In the years to come, the center wishes to reach out to more places, ensure affordable quality self-care practices for all, and embrace diversity to create a future where everyone can experience the transformative power of a welcoming and nurturing environment where beauty and well-being are the priorities.

