^

Lifestyle Business

From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty line 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 9:34am
From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty lineÂ 
Actress Beauty Gonzalez (center) is flanked by (from left) Red Era from the Rising Era Dynasty, the distributor of Hey Pretty Skin products, and Anne Barretto, CEO of Hey Pretty Skin.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — She may share the same last name as a brood of popular, pretty actresses, but the equally pretty Anne Barretto is not related to the famous Barretto siblings and she is not keen on joining showbiz. 

Instead, she is building a beauty empire with 19 and counting branches of aesthetic clinics in the country. 

Barretto knew she wanted to do business since she was a child. It was both a need and a want for the third in five siblings. 

"Growing up, since alam ko sa sarili ko na hirap kami sa buhay, nasa akin ang responsibility na kailangan ko talaga makapag-aral," she said at the recent press launch of her newest product Hey Pretty Skin, a line of beauty products that she had been formulating since 2015. Since it has grown as a brand, it has tapped actress Beauty Gonzalez as its first celebrity endorser. 

The beauty chief executive officer (CEO) was entrepreneurial since she was in high school and college. While studying, she sidelines as makeup artist for her classmates, and buys and sells beauty products and bags from Divisoria. Later on, she would go live-selling. 

"Binansagan nga po nila akong 'Batang Kikay' kasi parang 'yun na talaga hilig ko."

Her earnings from her sidelines or "rakets" were used for her college education. 

She did not stop her rakets even when she was employed. She dealt with customer service, and she was exposed to more people that helped her shape her social skills. It was also while being employed that she realized that she is not cut as an employee her whole life. 

"Noong ako'y nakapag-trabaho na, na-realize ko na hindi ako pang-empleyado. Gusto ko talaga mag-business. 

"Okay naman maging empleyado pero hindi niya kayang suportahan 'yung needs ng family ko. Lalo na 'yung papa ko po. Bata pa lang po kasi ako noong na-stroke siya. 

"Since ako 'yung may makapal na mukha sa aming magkakapatid, naramdaman ko nasa akin talaga 'yung responsibility," Barretto shared. 

She convinced her husband that she would put up her own aesthetics clinic and, in 2018, opened a 28-square-meter clinic she called Hey Pretty Aesthetic Clinic in Tomas Morato, Quezon City. 

Barretto herself manned the clinic, even some of the procedures. After a month, she opened another clinic. 

Two years later, the pandemic struck the world, and admittedly, she had doubts if she could continue operating her newly launched business with her mounting bills. 

She has known difficulties all her life, and as persevering as she is, she found way to augment her business. She put up a mobile clinic during the pandemic that personally serviced their clients anywhere. 

Today, Hey Pretty Skin has almost 19 aesthetic clinics and it has launched beauty products. 

RELATED: Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

AESTHETIC CLINIC

BEAUTY GONZALEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty line&nbsp;
1 hour ago

From 'Batang Kikay' to beauty CEO: Aesthetic clinic owner launches beauty line 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
She may share the same last name as a brood of popular, pretty actresses, but the equally pretty Anne Barretto is not related...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines
Sponsored
1 day ago

Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines

1 day ago
In celebration of its third year of operations, Beko announces its goal of being the number one European brand in the Philippine...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Filipino microentrepreneurs use digital solutions to make their businesses future-ready
Sponsored
3 days ago

Filipino microentrepreneurs use digital solutions to make their businesses future-ready

3 days ago
Microentrepreneurs who were at risk of losing their businesses upgrade to digital platforms to keep their businesses goi...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
From Palawan to Manila: 'Mompreneur' finds success in milk tea business
3 days ago

From Palawan to Manila: 'Mompreneur' finds success in milk tea business

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Ana Lustre-Malijan is a wife, mother and business owner from Palawan who has successfully built a business out of frozen yogurt...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Raised by single mom, brothers left jobs to run Filipino heritage restaurants
11 days ago

Raised by single mom, brothers left jobs to run Filipino heritage restaurants

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Miguel Cabel Moreno worked as a nurse for two years before he finally found the courage to run a restaurant like he wanted...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Two thirds of young women face workplace harassment &mdash; survey
13 days ago

Two thirds of young women face workplace harassment — survey

13 days ago
Two out of every three young women have faced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse in the workplace in Britain, according...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with