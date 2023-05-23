Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Beko Philippines is entering a new phase of business in its journey to bring the European brand to a sustainable lifestyle for Filipino customers.

In celebration of its third year of operations in the country, Beko announces its goal of being the number one European brand in the Philippine market in the next five years during its anniversary trade launch at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel Manila.

“We are very happy to be holding this trade launch for our dealers and stakeholders as we share that Beko will be a bigger and better brand in the Philippines in 2023 and beyond,” said Gürhan Günal, Beko’s country director in the Philippines, who also presented the company’s business development plans of Expand, Grow, Lead, Connectivity and Sustainability for the Philippines along with the brand’s hero technologies.

This is the heart and reason why this year, Beko will be made available soon in other appliance stores nationwide as it continues to “expand” its distribution to other retail channels.

Photo Release Gurhan Gunal, country manager of Beko Philippines

To further “grow” brand awareness and visibility, Beko also announced the renewal of its brand ambassadorship with Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo alongside digital and traditional media investments.

As one of the “leading” manufacturers of home appliances, Beko promotes the Live Like a Pro lifestyle and inspires Filipinos to experience a more convenient way of living through European-style product lines. They stated that Beko Pilipinas Corporation is the exclusive distributor of Hitachi Major Domestic Appliances as part of their brand portfolio.

Beko appliances are made smart and relevant and even designed to easily support Filipino families. With the HomeWhiz function, you can easily “connect” to your Beko appliances with the use of your smartphones.

Photo Release Dyeun Zapanta, marketing head of Beko Philippines

As part of Beko’s global sustainability effort, Beko Philippines announces its partnership with Plastic Credit Exchange, which serves a global ecosystem of carefully vetted partners that recover, process and recycle plastic waste with programs that improve livelihood, scale up social impact, and reduce the flow of plastic pollution into nature.

The partnership is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility Law, which holds companies responsible for the plastic packaging they use throughout the lifecycle of their products.

Trade launch showcasing hero technologies

As Beko marked its third year in the Philippines, the appliance brand held a grand trade launch for its dealers at the Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom with the theme “Empowered to Live Like A Pro.”

During the whole-day event, guests, including media and dealers, got to experience Beko’s range of appliances. They also got tips from a chef and an interior designer on how to manage their homes like a pro.

Photo Release Beko technologies

Beko Philippines showcased its hero technologies, such as HarvestFresh, ProSmart Inverter Technology, Steam Cure, Hygiene+, AeroPerfect TM and many others. These technologies help users live like a pro.

Among the products displayed that day were cookers. The HII64205F2MT is a 60x50cm built-in induction hob with four Cooking Zones and two 2 Flexizone, nine cooking levels and a glass burner plate.

Meanwhile, the BBIS14300XCSE 60x60cm. multifunction built-in oven with six cooking functions, including a Steam Aid feature for moist and even cooking.

There were also refrigerators, one of the appliances which Beko is famous for. The GNO480E40HFGBPH is a 16.6cf inverter multi-door refrigerator with Neofrost Triple Cooling Technology, HarvestFresh, Prosmart Inverter Compressor, in a sleek black glass door finish.

Also featured is the Hitachi Refrigerator R-WB640VG0-1 GBK with Vacuum Technology with Platinum Catalyst, Inverter X Dual-fan Cooling with Eco-Thermo sensor.

Other appliances include the CEG7302B, a bean-to-cup espresso machine and the BSEOG180/181 2Hp air-conditioner with Go Clean Technology, MicroClean TM Filter, Gold Guard, ZoneFollow, 4D Auto Swing and HomeWhiz.

Beko appliances are available at 1st Megasaver, Abenson, All Home, Anson’s, Appliance Centrum, Asian Home Appliance, Automatic Centre, BHF, Echo Electrical, Fair N Square, Gloria Bazaar, Great World, Hat, J Marketing, Lazada, Magic Appliance, Manhattan Appliance, Mike’s Department Store, NB Marketing, Pricewise, RS David, Our Builders, Robinsons Appliance, Savers, Shopee, SM Appliance, Solidmark, SVC & Plusign, United Motoliance and Western Appliance.

For more information about Beko in the Philippines, go to http://beko.ph or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bekoph and their Instagram page at www.instagram.com/bekoph/.