Tech coalition launches to advise Philippine digital economy improvements

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 6:26pm
Artist rendition of e-commerce
Pixabay/mohamed_hassan

MANILA, Philippines  — The Alliance of Tech Innovators (ATIN) recently held its official launch to further bring together tech experts and advocates in the Philippines in the facing of a growing digital economy.

Last April, ATIN, led by lead convenor and former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Monchito Ibrahim, gathered tech industry players from both the public and the private sector for the coalition's launch in Diamond Hotel.

A 2022 study by Singapore-based economic consultancy firm AlphaBeta saw that the Philippines is projected to create P5 trillion in economic value by 2030, this on top of the country having the fastest growing digital economy among major Southeast Asian nations in 2021.

As such, ATIN has streamlined its goals into enhancing digitial skills training and education, accelerating digital adoption and innovation, and promoting digital trade opportunities.

Just a few of the examples that Ibrahim shared at the launch that ATIN sees improvement in are cybersecurity, blockchain, and financial technology or fintech.

ATIN also plans to host a summit later this year that will shed light on the mentioned topics in relation to the Philippines' digital economy, and further extend assistance to legislators on such issues.

Members of the coliation previously helped the Senate in the formation of the Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, the Freelancer Protection Act, and the Internet Transactions Act.

On the horizon right is the E-Governance Act which will streamline bureaucratic government processes into a digital space. The act has been passed by the Congress on the third reading and is now in the hands of the Senate. These include processes under the Departments of Tourism, the Interior and Local Government, Trade and Industry, and Health, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

"Inovation is not singular, innovation is integration," said DICT Undersecretary David Almirol at the launch.

