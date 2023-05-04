^

Story of camaraderie, community: Meet Ate Alma in latest #GCashStory by Antoinette Jadaone

May 4, 2023 | 11:58am
The latest #GcashStory puts spotlight on the story of Ate Alma, a photocopy operator at a university and a family breadwinner, who lost her home due to typhoon flooding.
MANILA, Philippines — By design, technology makes life easier. It minimizes the lines we stand in, gets things delivered to our doorsteps and transports us from one place to another with a few taps on our smartphones. But amidst every new and more efficient fix, technology also continues to strengthen connections and foster relationships.

More than just a Finance Super App, GCash has features that have allowed parents, friends, relatives and even acquaintances a simple and efficient way to transfer money, making it easier to provide support and financial assistance whenever needed. 

To highlight the connections that have been strengthened through its services, GCash recently launched #GCashStories.

The series highlights stories of hope and progress, turning them into inspirational conversations. The first short film featured the story of Cocoy Rubio, who became a small business owner with the help of GCash’s different services after losing his job due to the pandemic. Thanks to GLoan, Cocoy was able to start his own business and make the necessary transactions that helped him succeed. 

“We are now 79 million strong,” says Neil Trinidad, GCash’s chief marketing officer. “We are providing 70% of Filipinos with the necessary digital tools and have distributed over USD 320 million of financial aid.” 

Now, a second film tells us the true story of Ate Alma, a photocopy operator at a university and a family breadwinner, who lost her home due to typhoon flooding.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, this chapter in #GCashStories pulls at heartstrings and proves how technology not only makes daily transactions easier but also provides an accessible way to genuinely lend a helping hand. 

After learning that Ate Alma’s home was severely damaged due to flooding, university students took it upon themselves to start a fundraising initiative powered by GCash. Spreading the news through social media, students and graduates sent their donations to Ate Alma through GCash’s Send Money feature, which allowed volunteers to donate in real-time and from wherever they were—straight to Ate Alma’s GCash wallet.

Ate Alma with former Ateneo students
Even alumni of different graduating classes who remembered Ate Alma fondly were able to participate from wherever they were. In the end, Ate Alma’s community was able to raise enough money to purchase essential goods for her and her family, making the road to recovery after the typhoon that much easier. 

"Sa totoo lang napakalaking tulong sa akin ng GCash talaga. Hindi ako makapaniwala kasi first time lang nangyari sa akin. Thank you talaga sa GCash,” says Ate Alma. "Sobrang nagulat ako, hindi ko akalain na ganoon karami agad ang dumating. Isipin mo naging 100,000 agad ang dumating sa GCash ko. Talagang patuloy silang naghulog sa GCash hanggang nabuo yung bahay namin."

Ate Alma, Direk Tonet Jadaone and John Paraguya with Willy De Ocampo, Martha Sazon, Neil Trinidad and Lourdes Batac of GCash.
Send Money allows GCash users to quickly transfer funds from one account to any of the other 79 million. Whether through a unique QR code or the user’s GCash number, money is safely transferred instantly. What’s more, those who receive the transfer can easily make cashless purchases with GCash payments, or even to Buy Load, Pay Online, and more.

Cashing in to transfer is easy, too, with multiple options available. Users can Cash In from over 70 online banks, 650,000 over-the-counter partners or through 4,000 cash in machines nationwide. 

“#GCashStories is everyone’s story,” Trinidad says. “And this campaign aims to turn our moments into movements.”

GCash is doing more than highlighting #GCashStories that have changed people’s lives. They’ve taken the campaign further and have tapped several non-government organizations in order to help solve real-world problems. The e-wallet has partnered up with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and Caritas Manila, where proceeds will go to families in need of disaster relief, much like Ate Alma’s. 

 

Watch and be inspired by the story of Ate Alma and the community that rallied behind her here. Stay tuned for other upcoming #GCashStories by following GCash’s official social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok

Have your own story of hope and progress? Share yours by using the hashtags #GCashStories and #MyGCashStory and tagging @gcashofficial. 

 

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.

