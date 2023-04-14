Community outreach in Majayjay, 'summer capital of the Philippines' during Spanish times

Fujifilms Philippines President Masahiro Uehara (third from left) with company executives Amor Panen (Corporate Communications Division Manager) and John Paul Camarillo (Deputy Division Manager Medical Systems Division) led the turnover of medical kits to Majayjay, Laguna Mayor Romeo Amorado (second from right). Also in photo is Majayjay Municipal Health Officer Dr. Ivan Villareal (second from left).

MANILA, Philippines — Majayjay is among the early settlements in the Philippines during the Spanish colonial period.

It was discoverd in 1571, and was, in fact, once known as the summer capital of the Philippines during the Spanish years as it stands at 1,000 feet above sea level at the foot of Mt. Banahaw in Laguna.

Today, it is a fourth class municipality with historical attractions that continue to lure in tourists due its history and favorable, chilly weather.

It also caught the attention of the Philippine branch of Japanese multinational conglomerate Fujifilm as the site of its first community outreach.

Fujifilm Philippines held last March a medical mission in Gat Yantok Covered Court in Majayjay, Laguna. Residents of Majayjay were given free medical consultations and diagnostic tests using the company's latest healthcare products, including FDR nano and FDR GO Plus for tuberculosis screening and X-ray. Medical kits, including sphygmomanometers and thermometers, were also turned over to the Majayjay local government.

"We only have a rural health unit here and another district hospital in another barangay. Sometimes we could hardly reach the hospitals because the nearest hospital is in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, which is the capital of the province. It takes time to bring patients for more comprehensive consultations in other hospitals," said Majayjay Mayor Romeo Amorado to the press during the one-day medical mission.

The mayor is grateful for the Japanese company to have selected his town. Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro Uehara said that they chose Majayjay because of the company's relationship with the province where it has its own factory in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility and commitment to adapting to the changing times, Fujifilm Philippines is taking action by implementing social initiatives to aid Filipinos and local government units. Through these outreach programs, we want to show our dedication toward the betterment of communities," Masahiro Uehara, President of Fujifilm Philippines said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing medical assistance to communities in need. At the same time, we look forward to launching more programs that will benefit more Filipinos," he added.

Uehara added that there are plans to hold similar community outreach programs this year but they have yet to decide on the date and place.

RELATED: Fujifilm Philippines optimistic of growth for healthcare business