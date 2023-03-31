ASUS bolsters support to Filipino artisans, culminates Zarah Juan collaboration

A participant from Bagobo Tagabawa Community listens to the activity instructions from the workshop facilitator that she needs to execute on an ASUS laptop.

MANILA, Philippines — ASUS put Filipino craftsmanship at the forefront during the recently ended Incredible Transformation: Future-ready Business Management Workshop for Filipino Artisans.

After a widely successful ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED launch last year, the ASUS and Zarah Juan collaboration culminated through specialized digital literacy training and laptop donation turnover to seven Filipino artisan communities from different parts of the Philippines.

Artisans from Lake Sebu, Davao City, Isabela province, Paete, Bulacan and Marikina City gathered in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, on March 9.

Each community received an ASUS laptop to support them in their business transformation and digitize their day-to-day business transactions.

ASUS Philippines Product Marketing Lead- Consumer PC Rachelle Lozares, ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su, Zarah Juan President Christian Juan, Zarah Juan Creative Director Zarah Juan, and ASUS Philippines Marketing Manager Seiko Deura turned over seven laptops to the seven Filipino artisan communities on March 9, 2023.

In September 2022, ASUS partnered with Filipino social entrepreneur and fashion accessory designer Zarah Juan to design and create a limited edition sustainable locally-made bag to launch the world's lightest 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED laptop ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED.

The Zarah Juan Zen Tote materializes ASUS' thrust towards human-centric design thinking. Made by artisan communities in the country and of locally available materials, the Zen Tote depicts the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality—the perfect accessory with the Zenbook S 13 OLED.

The Zarah Juan Zen Tote is the perfect ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED accessory.

The Zarah Juan brand is the designer's solution for single-use bags. Her journey as a designer and an entrepreneur led her to strengthen the livelihood of Filipino artisans. It has now evolved into a brand known for its #ProudLocal pieces made by Filipinos from different parts of the country. Aside from environmental sustainability, Zarah Juan pushes for social sustainability and upholds cultural continuity by showcasing Filipino heritage.

ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su shared, "Our philosophy has always been innovation that enhances users' way of life. We hope the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED laptops our Filipino artisans received will empower them to work toward incredible success and gear them up for the international export stage. We believe they are vital in preserving and expanding the vibrant Filipino culture."

"The ASUS and Zarah Juan partnership is one of a kind because there is an aligned vision to dig deeper into how we can work together in empowering our artisans. We are thankful to ASUS for providing them the right tools they need to be more competitive and ready to face the global market," Creative Director Zarah Juan said.

Photo Release Participants from different artisan communities listen to how they can optimize their business operations through technology.

Filipino artisans participated in a whole-day workshop to learn how technology can make their livelihood more efficient, faster, and all-in-all. They got to familiarize themselves with creating data sheets and encoding business information such as product costing, materials inventory and admin forms, to name a few.

They were also taught how to take proper care of their laptops to ensure they can maximize their usage and benefits for future generations.

T'Boli community participant Jenalyn Ipil expressed her gratitude toward ASUS and Zarah Juan, “Matutulungan po yung community namin na ma-improve yung aming ginagawa at yung mga skills namin sa paghawak ng computer (This training will enhance the way we do business and improve our computer skills).”

Photo Release A Bulacan bag maker member lists the materials needed to create a Zarah Juan bag on the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

ASUS is committed to providing a meaningful and sustainable way of living, not just in the innovative products they make but also through activities that nourish the Filipino society and environment.

The ASUS x Zarah Juan collaboration proved to be a holistic campaign that raises product awareness and highlights cultural continuity by providing livelihood to Filipino artisans and equipping them with digital know-how to fulfill the digital demands of their existing and future clients.

As ASUS takes one small step toward cultural and social sustainability, it hopes to inspire Filipinos to join the movement and make a change in their respective communities.