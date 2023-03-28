Filipina on the global stage: Martha Sazon of Gcash speaks at Mobile World Congress

Proving that women have a space in the world of finance and technology, Sazon’s presence on the world stage not only represented Gcash as the sole Filipino fintech company in the event but also the capability of Filipinas to make their mark in the industry.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina financial technology leader Martha Sazon, the CEO of Gcash, took center stage at the recently held Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

With eyes on women in fintech as the world observes the International Women’s Month, Sazon shared the Philippine e-wallet’s financial inclusion story before a global audience of industry leaders.

Filipinas and fintech

Fintech, as an industry, has frequently been talked about because of its level of growth worldwide, but at the same time, there have been clamors to make the industry more progressive and more balanced in terms of gender diversity, and to drive more women visibility in the field.

Proving that women have a space in the world of finance and technology, Sazon’s presence on the world stage not only represented Gcash as the sole Filipino fintech company in the event but also the capability of Filipinas to make their mark in the industry.

“It’s important to have representation in tech because that’s part of inclusion and it’s important that everyone gets to be part of economic growth, which leads to economic freedom. Women have unique skills that they can contribute to this endeavor,” Sazon said during an Asian Development Bank’s forum about accelerating digital inclusion for women in the Philippines.

Screenshot/Mobile World Congress 2023

Gcash, Sazon said, can help unbanked women because, they’re able to include people who don’t have a national ID, or who don’t have collateral to get access to bank accounts. This provides more Filipinos with access to savings, accounts, and investments that are “affordable and accessible.”

Sazon also noted that Gcash offers credit and lending, the biggest part and at the heart of financial inclusion. According to her, this allows them to have a livelihood, earn money, and be more empowered.

Finance for all

At MWC, Sazon focused on the topic, “New Behavior for a New Reality.”

She shared how essential services can drive growth during challenging times, just like how Gcash, a company that was started in 2004, grew massively during the pandemic.

From what used to be an SMS-based domestic money transfer service, Gcash is now an “everyday super app” for its over 76 million registered users in the Philippines.

“GCash is an everyday super app: for payments and transfers; fair lending for all; affordable investments; accessible insurance; empowering a green and digital lifestyle—all of these are anchored on customer’s needs, with them as our north star for all our innovations,” said Sazon.

Anchored on its vision “Finance for All,” Gcash, during the congress, took pride in being instrumental in bringing e-wallets and financial services closer to Filipinos, and put a spotlight on “Gcash stories” that speak about how the app continues to make an impact to the everyday lives of Filipinos.

Currently, Gcash is the first and only double unicorn in the Philippines, valued at $2 billion with a user base of over 76 million.

Frequently used for payments and remittances business, Gcash’s growth allowed it to bring even more essential financial services to Filipinos, including credit, savings, insurance and investment products.

It also features an e-commerce platform that offers various retail options such as food, wellness, travel, recreation and real estate services.

Ending her speech at the Mobile World Congress, Sazon highlighted GCash’s commitment to enabling underserved sectors of the country. This is possible through the work and efforts of the Gcash community, a thriving and dynamic group of fintech professionals who are making “finance for all” a reality for the Philippines. — JAP TOBIAS