Watsonsâ€™ new campaign empowers women to be BraveHER, BoldHER, StrongHER

Watsons’ new campaign empowers women to be 'BraveHER, BoldHER, StrongHER'

The Dare to Be campaign encourages women to be more confident and be the best version of themselves.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of The New Beautiful campaign, Watsons continues to encourage young women to go beyond stereotypes as it launches the Dare to Be campaign.

Watsons and the 90 million female Watsons Club members believe that everyone has the power to transcend their own limitations and break the stigma that society puts upon them.

In an interview survey of 11,000 women conducted by A.S. Watson, more than half described themselves as “unconfident.” The Dare to Be campaign seeks to change this by featuring women who are breaking down boundaries and leading the way for others.

“Women have the strength to be the best version of themselves and to transcend societal limitations,” Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe), says. “Watsons is committed to empowering women to find their faith in themselves. We know they can Dare to Be bigger than any barrier, bolder than any bias and stronger than their struggles.”

In line with the International Women’s Day theme, “Embrace Equity,” the campaign strives to support women in a cause of gender equality.

Nurturing braveHER women in healthcare

During the pandemic, the bravery of frontline healthcare professionals inspired many to follow this meaningful career path.

Watsons and Operation Smile partnered for Women in Medicine, which aims to provide educational pathways for women to be global leaders in healthcare.

Watsons has sponsored all-women medical programs in low- and middle-income countries to empower women in global medicine, expand opportunities for them in different specialties and elevate cleft surgery and comprehensive care.

It has sponsored over 6,000 free corrective surgeries through its Give a Smile signature global community program.

Kathy Magee, co-founder and president of Operation Smile, says, “We appreciate the tremendous support from Watsons for the Women in Medicine initiative to empower women to take on leadership roles in the medical field. Once we mentor these women and equip them with advanced surgical skills and specialty trainings, these women create new opportunities for the next generation of female leaders in healthcare.”

Empowering boldHER women in their community

In the Philippines, Watsons partnered with the SM Group to support more young achievers in the community.

They aim to create activities that will inspire more achievers and women of all ages to pursue their dreams for the betterment of the community.

Through the Dare To Be campaign, Watsons empowers women to discover the best version of themselves as they also live healthy and beautifully while achieving their goals.

Enabling a strongHER generation of women

Throughout the month, Watsons is actively engaging its community of shoppers through a series of events, workshops and mentoring opportunities. These are led by key women opinion leaders who have created their own success by defining it on their own terms.

In Malaysia, Watsons is inviting a fashion model with vitiligo, a para-cyclist and a CEO from a women-focused charity to share their personal stories and health and beauty tips.

In Thailand, Watsons is promoting women empowerment through its Green Ribbon campaign to help more women to unleash their potential.

To learn more on how to look good, do good, and feel good, visit www.watsonsasia.com. Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.