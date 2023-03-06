Inspiring workplace, acceptance motivate yuppies to do their best â€” survey

Inspiring workplace, acceptance motivate yuppies to do their best — survey

MANILA, Philippines — These days, you cannot expect young professionals to be at the peak of their work performance if you confine them to a cubicle with basic essentials, bare walls, fluorescent lights and a cold silence for eight hours a day.

Somehow, it does not work anymore, as times change and so do employees’ needs. What companies need to provide now is a creative work environment that inspires its team members to think and create out of the box, so that they may be able to capitalize on their most valuable asset — the people.

A recent survey by TalentLMS and BambooHR reveals that flexibility, inclusion, engagement and work-life balance are the top priorities for young professionals at work.

This is the formula that is now used by topnotch companies such as TELUS International Philippines (TIP), which is now continuously growing is roots in the country as it runs seven sites in Metro Manila and two sites in Iloilo.

Inspiring work areas

With its services centering on digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions, the company’s workplaces are built to meet its team members’ evolving needs. By building uniquely bright, spacious and quirky work areas, TELUS takes the routine and predictability out of the office. Themed meeting rooms keep team huddles light, there are game rooms for a quick mind break, café-style eating areas give team members a communal feel, and artistic hoteling work spaces succeed in increasing collaboration.

When you work in a “non-traditional” office environment, you literally bring yourself out of the box, so the possibility of thinking out of the box is bigger.

“Team members are the heart and soul of every organization. They perform at their best when they are happy at work. Across all our sites, we inject fun features to keep work easy and interactive like themed meeting rooms and work areas. One way our team members can also take a mental break onsite is through our game rooms, where they can choose to play billiards, darts, air hockey, videoke, or games,” explained Warren Tait, Brand, Culture and Facilities Global Vice-President of TELUS International.

He added: “More importantly, aside from inspiring workplace features, we have a deep understanding of mental wellness. That’s why we have mental health programs available throughout the year along with special interest groups to create a sense of belonging and help them keep balanced amid the different pressures and stress they may go through daily.”

Access to continuing education

Big companies, such as TIP, find strength in the diverse backgrounds of its team members. Regardless of age, gender, educational or professional background, they get continuous education and invaluable opportunities to better themselves in the career path they embark on within the company.

For one, TIP offers partial and fully subsidized learning programs and courses as part of the TELUS International University (TIU) program not just for team members but also for their family members. They may choose to participate in a webinar series, art workshops, culinary classes, certificate programs, and bachelor’s degree, among others.

When team members are allowed to explore their common interests, they perform better at work.

Acceptance and inclusivity

Team members feel empowered if they can be themselves in their workplace. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community, in particular, want to be accepted and appreciated for who they truly are. No more hiding, no discrimination. A lot of them are extremely talented, so if they find true acceptance and inclusivity among their peers and from their superiors, they feel a sense of purpose and belonging and their creativity flows.

Special interests among team members must also be supported. For persons who like to, say, crochet but feel awkward about it would be happy to find like-minded persons among the team and engage in activities together.

At TIP, for example, there are 11 active Special Interest Groups (SIGs), including Chorale Club, Arts Club, Socio Civic Club, Outdoor Club, Martial Arts Club, Biking Club Crank Warriors, Dance Club, Highstart Motorcycle Club, Kitchen Club, Photography Club, and Music Club.

Offering such extras on top of traditional work arrangements makes young professionals happy at work and thus give their best. It’s a win-win situation that benefits both employers and employees.