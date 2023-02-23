ABS-CBN most-preferred employer for fresh graduates â€” survey

^

ABS-CBN most-preferred employer for fresh graduates — survey

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 4:01pm
File photo dated May 6 shows a security guard passing by the logo of ABS-CBN Corporation at the network’s facade a day it was shut down by the National Telecommunications Commission.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A recent survey by Universum Talent Research has found that media company ABS-CBN remains one of the top employers of choice for Filipino fresh graduates.

In the Ideal Employer Ranking of the survey conducted last November 2022, ABS-CBN came out on top among graduates from humanities/liberal arts/education, business/commerce, and engineering.

Universum had taken drivers of attractiveness into consideration such as employer reputation and image, social environment of the workplace, monetary compensation and benefits, and job characteristics.

As a result, ABS-CBN was considered the "Most Attractive Employers" for students in 2022 by Universum.

In a separate survey back in 2021 this time conducted by GradPhilippines, the media giant figured in third of the Top 100 Graduate Employers in the country behind behind R&D and manufacturing giant Unilab and retail and consumer goods company Nestle Philippines.

Other companies that figured in that list included Canva Solutions Inc., BDO Unibank Inc., Shell Philippines, Globe Telecom, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Union Bank and Accenture in the Philippines.

RELATED: ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines

