Proudly Filipino brand Sunnies marks 10 years, expands to China

MANILA, Philippines — From an eyewear brand in 2013, Georgina Wilson and her friends’ Sunnies Studios has blossomed into a lifestyle brand spanning a makeup line (Sunnies Face) and a restaurant concept (Sunnies Café).

Recently, the model and her team of over 1,000 marked their 10th anniversary with a hotel soiree.

“So proudly Filipino,” Georgina’s glam group shot of Sunnies’ founders read.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com’s Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book," Georgina shared that their company’s secret for surviving the pandemic is taking care of its more important asset — its people.

"So proud to see our company has survived. The most important thing for me is the way we took care of our people," said Georgina in the exclusive sit-down interview organized by Promil and Wyeth Philippines Inc.

During the interview, Georgina wore a limited-edition lipstick for their China market. According to Georgina, Sunnies is proud to be a Filipino brand to have expanded to China, so the brand makes sure to also offer exclusive products to suit the needs of this market.

Just last January 30, Sunnies Face shared on Facebook Hollywood star Maggie Q’s Vogue China interview wherein she bared that Fluffmate, one of Sunnies Face’s lipstick lines, is her most favorite lip color.

“My favorite, favorite lipstick in the world — it’s called Sunnies Face,” the brand quoted Maggie as saying.

“We stuck to our company values even in the hard times. It was a lot of hard work but also just doing the right thing,” Georgina said of their company’s secret to success this past 10 years. — Photo from Georgina Wilson via Instagram; Video by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

