^

Lifestyle Business

Proudly Filipino brand Sunnies marks 10 years, expands to China

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — From an eyewear brand in 2013, Georgina Wilson and her friends’ Sunnies Studios has blossomed into a lifestyle brand spanning a makeup line (Sunnies Face) and a restaurant concept (Sunnies Café). 

Recently, the model and her team of over 1,000 marked their 10th anniversary with a hotel soiree.

“So proudly Filipino,” Georgina’s glam group shot of Sunnies’ founders read. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com’s Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book," Georgina shared that their company’s secret for surviving the pandemic is taking care of its more important asset — its people.

"So proud to see our company has survived. The most important thing for me is the way we took care of our people," said Georgina in the exclusive sit-down interview organized by Promil and Wyeth Philippines Inc. 

During the interview, Georgina wore a limited-edition lipstick for their China market. According to Georgina, Sunnies is proud to be a Filipino brand to have expanded to China, so the brand makes sure to also offer exclusive products to suit the needs of this market.

Just last January 30, Sunnies Face shared on Facebook Hollywood star Maggie Q’s Vogue China interview wherein she bared that Fluffmate, one of Sunnies Face’s lipstick lines, is her most favorite lip color.

“My favorite, favorite lipstick in the world — it’s called Sunnies Face,” the brand quoted Maggie as saying. 

“We stuck to our company values even in the hard times. It was a lot of hard work but also just doing the right thing,” Georgina said of their company’s secret to success this past 10 years. — Photo from Georgina Wilson via Instagram; Video by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Georgina Wilson to fellow 'mompreneurs': Learn to delegate, be efficient

GEORGINA WILSON

SLAM BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Embrace a more sustainable lifestyle, Filipinos urged
4 days ago

Embrace a more sustainable lifestyle, Filipinos urged

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
The global technology leader has recently released its annual Global Climate Reality Barometer, which surveys a diverse group...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
WATCH: #GCashStories tell story of laid-off bartender who now owns a thriving coffee business
Sponsored
6 days ago

WATCH: #GCashStories tell story of laid-off bartender who now owns a thriving coffee business

6 days ago
The #GCashStories digital series features modern-day stories of progress, showing how Filipinos have improved their way of...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
A first in Southeast Asia: Globe brings Fiber-to-the-Room technology with latest plans
10 days ago

A first in Southeast Asia: Globe brings Fiber-to-the-Room technology with latest plans

10 days ago
To give the unique and dynamic digital lifestyle of Filipinos a big boost, Globe At Home is elevating the internet at home...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Balancing business, acting: David Licauco shares 'lolo' Jaime Licauco's meditation tip
Exclusive
10 days ago

Balancing business, acting: David Licauco shares 'lolo' Jaime Licauco's meditation tip

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
With the surge of his popularity thanks largely to his currently airing show, David Licauco admitted to Philstar.com in an...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Sitel&reg; Philippines study: Excellent health programs top draw for BPO job seekers
10 days ago

Sitel® Philippines study: Excellent health programs top draw for BPO job seekers

10 days ago
BPO companies now may have to look beyond competitive compensation as a key to attracting and retaining top talents.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Georgina Wilson to fellow 'mompreneurs': Learn to delegate, be efficient
Exclusive
10 days ago

Georgina Wilson to fellow 'mompreneurs': Learn to delegate, be efficient

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
It's not an easy task, albeit, one that needs a good head between her shoulders and a right attitude, said Georgina.&nbs...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with