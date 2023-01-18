^

Lifestyle Business

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino celebrates Year of the Water Rabbit

Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 2:00pm
Join Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino as it celebrates the Year of the Water Rabbit with hope of prosperity, good luck and great health all throughout 2023!
CEBU, Philippines – The Chinese New Year has always been an iconic event to celebrate with the family to ring in a better and prosperous year ahead. As Filipinos have a strong Chinese influence, the Chinese New Year has already become a part of the annual tradition.

One of the significant elements of the Chinese New Year is tikoy or nian gao. It is a glutinous rice cake that signifies a more prosperous year ahead.

This year of the Water Rabbit, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is offering your favorite flavors of nian gao: Lotus, Brown Sugar, Pandan and Ube. These will be available at the lobby tikoy booth or at Tin Gow starting at P380 net.

Tin Gow will also be offering Yee Sang, a ceremonial dish that symbolizes prosperity, good luck, great health and all things auspicious during Chinese New Year.

This year’s Yee Sang will be available in prawn, salmon and abalone, perfect for celebratory lunch and dinner with the family.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s celebration will not be complete without the annual dragon and lion dance together with our fireworks display and a Yee Sang ceremony led by Chef Low at the grand lobby on January 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Join Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino as it celebrates the Year of the Water Rabbit with hope of prosperity, good luck and great health all throughout 2023!

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City 6000 Philippines.

 

For inquiries and reservations, please call Central Reservations Office at 1-800-10-9376688 or email at [email protected].

For more information, please visit the website here and check out their socials: Facebook and Instagram.

