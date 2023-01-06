^

Lifestyle Business

Flexible working hours are good for business — UN

Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 6:07pm
Flexible working hours are good for business â€” UN
Desk with a laptop and a cup of coffee
Image by Free Photos from Pixabay

GENEVA, Switzerland — Flexible working arrangements like those introduced during the COVID-19 crisis are not only good for employees but also boost productivity and potentially a business's bottom line, the United Nations said Friday.

In its first report focusing on work-life balances, the UN's International Labour Organization evaluated the effects of working time, working hours and working time arrangements on the well-being of staff and also on business performance.

"This report shows that if we apply some of the lessons of the COVID-19 crisis and look very carefully at the way working hours are structured, as well as their overall length, we can create a win-win, improving both business performance and work-life balance," Jon Messenger, lead author of the report, said in a statement.

The report examines the crisis response measures governments and businesses used as the pandemic spread, aimed at keeping organizations functioning and workers employed.

It found that the larger proportion of workers on reduced hours helped to prevent job losses.

And it determined that the "large-scale implementation of telework" put in place around the world had "changed not only teleworking but also the nature of employment, most likely for the foreseeable future."

The COVID measures provided powerful evidence, the ILO said, that giving workers more flexibility in how, where and when they work could be positive not only for them but also for businesses, including through increased productivity.

On the flip side, restricting flexibility increased costs, including because of increased staff turnover, the report found.

"There is a substantial amount of evidence that work–life balance policies provide significant benefits to enterprises," it said.

The ILO emphasised that teleworking and other flexible working arrangements helped maintain employment while encouraging more employee autonomy.

But it said regulation, including so-called "right to disconnect" policies, was needed to avert negative effects.

According to the report, far from everyone in the global workforce works a standard eight-hour day, or 40 hours a week. 

More than a third regularly work more than 48 hours each week, while 20 percent work fewer than 35 hours per week.

COVID-19

WORK FROM HOME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Flexible working hours are good for business &mdash; UN
1 hour ago

Flexible working hours are good for business — UN

1 hour ago
Flexible working arrangements like those introduced during the COVID-19 crisis are not only good for employees but also boost...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Singlife Philippines provides better ways to financially protect your family
Sponsored
9 hours ago

Singlife Philippines provides better ways to financially protect your family

9 hours ago
With a client base of more than 100,000 clients, Singlife Philippines has proven to be the alternative the market has been...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Every mom's guide for teaching kids about saving the planet
Sponsored
3 days ago

Every mom's guide for teaching kids about saving the planet

By Gerald Dizon | 3 days ago
To help parents set the stage for their kids’ role in helping the environment, we talk to the mommies at Knowledge Channel...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Mindanao farmers poised to improve livelihood with gift of 9,500 coconut seedlings
Sponsored
3 days ago

Mindanao farmers poised to improve livelihood with gift of 9,500 coconut seedlings

By Gerald Dizon | 3 days ago
Palmolive, in its first-ever partnership with an impact organization, HOPE, has supported farmers through Palmolive Seeds...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Dev Depot: Adding to cart with love
9 days ago

Dev Depot: Adding to cart with love

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 9 days ago
It’s the season of giving and it’s the perfect season for embracing one another’s weaknesses and strengths....
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
After COVID-19 cull, Danish mink farmers find new careers
9 days ago

After COVID-19 cull, Danish mink farmers find new careers

By Camille Bas-Wohlert | 9 days ago
Reinventing himself as a brewer at age 62 would never have occurred to Poul Erik Vestergaard, but Denmark's controversial...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with