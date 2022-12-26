^

Enjoy up to 250,020 rewards points when you sign up to Security Bank Platinum or World Mastercard

December 26, 2022 | 10:21am
Fly to your dream destination or go all out on a shopping spree—all for free! Get up to 250,020 bonus rewards points with your new Security Bank Platinum or World Mastercard.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Planning for a holiday abroad or in need of some retail therapy? Fly to your dream destination or go all out on a shopping spree—all for free! Get up to 250,020 bonus rewards points with your new Security Bank Platinum or World Mastercard:

  • Get 170,000 rewards points or P10,000 worth of welcome gifts when you use your Platinum Mastercard with a minimum spend* of P60,000.
     
  • Get 250,020 rewards points or P15,000 worth of welcome gifts when you use your World Mastercard with a minimum spend* of P70,000.

Use these welcome gift rewards points for:

  • Travelling: Redeem airline miles for your next trip to Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea or Thailand.
     
  • Shopping: Redeem shopping eGCs from Rustans, Uniqlo, Landers, S&R and other partner merchants for your essentials and lifestyle needs.

On top of this premium welcome gift offer, enjoy these year-round card benefits: 

  Security Bank Platinum Mastercard Security Bank World Mastercard
Non-expiring rewards points
P20/$1 = 1 reward point		 Yes Yes
Free airport
lounge access
  • Unlimited access to Marhaba Lounge NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
     
  • Two complimentary lounge passes via LoungeKey
  • Unlimited access to Marhaba Lounge NAIA Terminals 1 and 3
     
  • Six complimentary lounge passes via Mastercard Airport Experience (with dining, spa
     and entertainment privileges at select airports)
Travel insurance  Yes Yes
24/7 concierge Yes Yes
Ecommerce protection Yes Yes

 

*Single or accumulated spend

Travel and shop with ease using your Security Bank Platinum or World Mastercard and unlock a new world of privileges.

Apply today until January 31, 2023 and claim your welcome gift when you meet the spend requirement within 60 calendar days from the card activation date or March 31, 2023, whichever comes first. 

 

Visit Security Bank’s official website at www.securitybank.com/personal/credit-cards to apply or learn more.

Per DTI FTEB-156811, Series of 2022.

 

