Start your 2023 savings journey with Maya, the all-in-one digital bank app!

Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 1:25pm
Get up to 6% interest p.a. for your savings account
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Now is the best time to save your Christmas bonus and kickstart your 2023 ipon goals as Maya continues to give up to a 6% interest rate p.a. on your savings account! 

Maya already offers a high interest rate of 4.5% p.a., with earnings credited daily. It's easy to boost this to 6% on your first P100,000 for the next 30 days! 

All you need is to make your everyday payments with Maya. Simply spend an accumulated amount of P250 when completing these transactions until February 28, 2023:  

  • Pay via Maya QR code, card or mobile number 
  • Settle your bills via the Maya app 
  • Buy load via the Maya app 

By using Maya to pay for your utility bills or your groceries conveniently, you can boost your savings interest to 6% by another 30 days so you can grow your money faster! Customers can enjoy this offer until February 28, 2023.

"We want our customers to be able to grow their savings even more just by doing everyday transactions. This is part of our mission to make money management as easy and as rewarding as possible," said Maya Bank President Angelo Madrid.

"On top of offering one of the highest savings interest rates in the market, Maya bundles innovative features and top-notch security so that it becomes the only app you'll need to efficiently and conveniently manage your money," he added. 

With e-wallet, savings, credit and crypto capabilities, Maya goes by its promise to be "everything and a bank" for Filipinos. Its latest feature lets you send and receive money via a @username, making transferring funds safer, more personal and as easy as tagging friends on social media. You can even use GIFs when sending money to friends and family, which is a first in the local fintech app industry. 

If you have specific saving goals, Maya's Personal Goals lets you compartmentalize your savings based on different purposes, be it a dream vacation, emergency funds or business capital. 

The digital banking services in the Maya app are powered by Maya Bank, a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)-licensed digital bank. Deposits up to P500,000 are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation. The top-rated app also enjoys a 99.9% uptime rate—users can expect their transactions to be seamless with less downtime. 

Completely free to download and register, the Maya app packs a feature-rich e-wallet, an inclusive digital bank and everything else you need to save, spend, grow and manage your money—right from your smartphone. 

 

To learn more, visit maya.ph.

