Boehringer Ingelheim moves toward sustainability through key initiatives across Asean, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines – Boehringer Ingelheim is strengthening its commitment to positively impact people, animals, communities and the planet through key sustainability initiatives in the Philippines and across ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ASKAN).

Under the ‘Sustainable Development – For Generations’ framework, Boehringer Ingelheim has globally pledged €250 million to combat infectious diseases in humans and animals, expanding healthcare access for non-communicable diseases for 50 million people in vulnerable communities, including in the ASKAN area and investing €35billion in health innovation to tackle non-communicable diseases.

In addition to improving access to healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to carbon neutrality in company operations by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2) and is taking steps to contribute to food security and safety, building a sustainable and healthy future for all.

Armin Wiesler, regional managing director and head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim ASKAN said, “Our journey is about driving innovation, creating value in areas of unmet medical need and engaging with communities and society to transform lives for generations.”

With widening disparities persisting in the region, especially amongst vulnerable groups, we stay committed to leverage on our core competencies and collaborate with like-minded partners to improve access to health, protect the environment and make a difference in our communities,” he added.

Improving access to health care

In the area of health care access, Boehringer Ingelheim is in partnership with the World Stroke Organization and many other national stroke societies, companies and health institutions to build an innovative network of stroke-ready hospitals and stroke centers.

It has enrolled over 1,000 hospitals to serve more than 300,000 patients to date with substantially improved care in the region. In the Philippines, Boehringer Ingelheim has partnered with the Stroke Society of the Philippines and is working to train and equip 72 partner hospitals to be stroke-ready.

To combat infectious diseases in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim is working closely with veterinarians, pet owners and health authorities to help control and prevent the spread of rabies.

In partnership with GARC, it has vaccinated close to 12,000 dogs and cats across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, and is working with local community partners to build capacity and raise awareness of the importance of pet vaccination.

Terence Scott, technical lead Rabies at GARC said, “This close collaboration between GARC and Boehringer Ingelheim has ensured that the communities within the ASKAN region are adequately equipped with vaccines as well as the latest tools, knowledge and expertise to deliver sustainable animal vaccination campaigns.”

“Through efforts and partnerships like this, we continue to enthusiastically drive towards Zero by 30, the global strategic plan to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030,” he added.

In the past year, Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines has deployed rabies vaccination missions in key areas such as Laguna and Oriental Mindoro. The program is at 98% of its goal to vaccinate 3,000 dogs and cats per year through the efforts of employee and external volunteers.

The company is also focused on helping the country in strengthening the health of livestock animals and sustain the livelihood of farmers by assisting the local swine industry to recover from African Swine Fever through collaborations with government agencies and customers.

A pilot program focused on repopulation and biosecurity efforts was launched in June 2022 and since then a total of 22 farms and 761 farmers have been provided laboratory assistance and received biosecurity assessment trainings.

Making a difference in communities

At the same time, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to co-create healthy, inclusive and sustainable communities to support employees and partners reach their full potential.

It has been partnering with Ashoka, an international network focused on social entrepreneurship, to co-create healthy inclusive communities through its flagship initiative ‘Making More Health (MMH)’ and by fostering a “changemaker culture” amongst employees to drive sustainable development.

There are currently 10 MMH fellows in the ASKAN region committed to piloting and scaling accessible health solutions on the ground, within vulnerable communities.

Through empowering employees, partners, and innovative social entrepreneurs, the organization addresses complex health challenges in local communities and creates an ecosystem of sustainable impact.

Caring for our environment

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to becoming even more environmentally sustainable, continuing the significant reduction in operational waste and eliminating single-use plastic.

Green IT @ ASKAN was launched earlier in June 2022 to integrate more responsible e-waste management solutions. Company-owned working hardware that has reached the end of life and/or zero book value will be donated to benefitting charities and non-working devices will be responsibly managed by selected e-waste-certified vendors.

Continuing to make an impact

Commenting on Boehringer Ingelheim’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, Yee Kok Cheong, general manager and head of Human Pharma for Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines Inc. said, “We are committed to tackling health and environmental challenges through holistic initiatives tailored to local community needs in the Philippines.”

“With the support of our local community partners, we can work together to elevate health outcomes and live in harmony with the planet, animals, and each other,” he ended.