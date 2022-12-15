^

Lifestyle Business

Solane gives away 1-year LPG supply, stove sets with nationwide Merrygalo Raffle Promo

December 15, 2022 | 9:24am
Solane gives away 1-year LPG supply, stove sets with nationwide Merrygalo Raffle Promo
Over 400 lucky Solane users in 18 provincial areas will receive Solane 11kg LPG refills for one year and complete 2-burner stove sets
MANILA, Philippines — A brighter holiday season awaits loyal Solane users as the trusted LPG brand is giving away the gift of #LutongSolane with its Merrygalo Raffle Promo.

Until Jan. 8, 2023, Solane customers will get a chance to be one of the 432 lucky winners nationwide who will bring home a year’s worth of LPG supply or a complete stove set.

To join the Merrygalo Raffle Promo, simply purchase an 11kg Solane AS or POL cylinders or refill from select Solane LPG showrooms nationwide or through the Solane Hatid-Bahay delivery, Solane web ordering platform and Solane LPG mobile app.

Each transaction entitles you to one raffle coupon, which you will receive on the day of your visit to the Solane showroom or upon delivery of your order.

Input your contact details, sales invoice number, distributor name, showroom name and Solane LPG seal number on the raffle coupon and submit it in drop boxes located at your nearest showroom on or before Jan. 10, 2023.

A total of 216 lucky winners from 18 provincial areas will receive an e-voucher code that will allow them to claim one Solane 11kg AS LPG refill per month for 12 months until Dec. 31, 2023. Winners may redeem their e-voucher through the Solane website or via the Solane LPG app.

Meanwhile, 216 more winners will get a complete stove set that includes one two-burner stove, one filled 11-kg AS Solane LPG tank with one regulator, one LPG Grade Hose and two LPG Clamps.

Solane will draw twelve winners of the one-year LPG supply and 12 winners of the stove set per provincial area in the presence of a DTI representative on Jan. 25, 2023. A person may only win once. Raffle winners will be notified via phone call, SMS or registered email.

Don't miss out on Solane’s holiday treat! This season of celebration and good food, use only verified Solane and get guaranteed value for money because safety and quality are #SureSaSolane.

 

To know more about the Solane Merrygalo Raffle Promo and other exclusive deals and promos, visit Solane’s website at https://solane.com.ph/events-promotions/.

You may also reach out to the Solane Hatid Bahay Hotline +632 887-5555 (Metro Manila) or text at 0918-8875555 or 0917-8977555 or send a private message through Facebook Messenger (facebook.com/solane.ph).

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-156810 Series of 2022.

