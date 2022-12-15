Here's how Kumon franchises are adapting to the times for greater success

Embracing innovation and digital transformation, Kumon franchises were quick on their feet to employ novel measures to their franchise recruitment and application processes, which in turn helped maintain their success.

MANILA, Philippines — When SARS-CoV-2 hit in 2020, businesses and business franchises scrambled to find a foothold. What followed was a period of careful adaptation.

Health policies were put in place and businesses had become more open to remote work and hybrid setups. Many had also turned to technology and began digitalizing their operations. These measures had become part of what is known as the new normal.

Kumon, a leading education franchise here and abroad, was one such business that pivoted and adapted to the new normal.

More specifically, Kumon Philippines, Inc. (KPI) had shifted to online franchise recruitment—which was previously done face-to-face, including orientations and consultations, before the pandemic.

It didn’t stop there. Although orientations were already done online through scheduled Zoom or Skype meetings, Kumon made it even more convenient for franchise applicants. It then began utilizing recordings of its franchise orientation video so that applicants can just watch it from home at their convenience.

Why franchise with Kumon?

Kumon never lags on convenience and accessibility as all trainings have also shifted online and hosted by KPI to ready the applicant in opening their own Kumon Center.

A good benchmark for an evergreen business lies in steady demand. This is why there are industries that thrive because they help sustain society at any given time—and the education sector is one of them.

As an education franchise, Kumon has, over the years, positioned itself as an institution of credibility and profitability.

The franchise giant is in it for the long game, helping its franchisees achieve three things: career and personal growth and opportunity, business incentives and continuous training and support. It is a step ahead on training its franchisees, having switched these processes online as well.

Kumon never lags on convenience and accessibility as all trainings have also shifted online and hosted by KPI to ready the applicant in opening their own Kumon Center.

Aside from learning the Kumon Method, Kumon will also facilitate learning about center management, marketing instruction and all other aspects of business so that every step of the way, franchisees are well-equipped in managing their center at their best.

What’s more, Kumon Franchisee-Instructors get the chance to learn with like-minded individuals and hone their teaching skills through local and international training.

Worldwide repute

As the world’s leading educational franchise with 60 years under its belt, Kumon continues to reap success and give inspiration to business owners, learners and educators alike.

From its humble beginnings in Japan in 1958 with Toru Kumon and his passion for methodical and lifelong learning, Kumon has transformed into the household name it is today, having taught millions of students in 65 countries globally.

In the Philippines alone, the franchise has built over 300 centers and honed the skills of thousands of students across the country since 1996.

Over two decades in, the Kumon franchise in the Philippines remains widely known for its accessibility, credibility, profitability and excellence.

To know more on how to build a profitable business venture in education, go to https://ph.kumonglobal.com/franchise-enquiry/.