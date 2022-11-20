Globe Platinum raises P450,000 for underprivileged breast cancer patients

One of the event’s highlights was “Monster in Pink,” a commissioned piece by renowned street artist Distort Monsters, an ambassador of Globe Platinum.

MANILA, Philipppines — Globe Platinum, in collaboration with street artist Distort Monsters, has raised P450,000 for underprivileged breast cancer patients in a special charity art auction hosted by luxury cosmetics manufacturer Estée Lauder.

The brand participated in the inaugural version of The Pink Ball: Estée Lauder’s Charity Gala for the Breast Cancer Campaign’s 30th Anniversary, which gathered esteemed guests for a great cause.

The breast cancer campaign started in 1992 and has since evolved into a global movement dedicated to women’s health through life-saving research, education and medical services.

“Monster in Pink” represents solidarity with all the brave individuals who have fought or continue to fight breast cancer.

Distort Monsters hopes that his work can give them the same solace they give him when coping with his own anxieties.

The special sculpture went from a starting bid of P60,000 to a winning bid of P450,000. The proceeds will be used to support the Philippine Foundation For Breast Care (Kasuso Inc.) in providing free mammograms to Filipino women in need.

“We are very thankful to Distort Monsters for the exceptional artwork. We are also grateful that Monster in Pink has rendered high value for art connoisseurs and allowed us to raise more funds for a good cause,” said Kaisie Del Carmen-San Pablo, business unit head for Globe Platinum.

The charity ball raised a total of P9.8 million, surpassing its initial goal of P6 million. The amount will fund over 6,000 mammograms.

Globe Platinum’s participation in the Charity Gala is in line with Globe’s support for the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG No. 3, which promotes good health and well-being for all.

