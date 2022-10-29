Sugar shortage? Make life sweeter with Stevia sugar and beverages

Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is 300 times sweeter than sugar but has zero calories and does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels.

MANILA, Philippines — The country has been undergoing a sugar shortage for the past few months, causing sugar prices to soar. The price surge of this kitchen staple has affected the purchasing power of Filipinos who are already having difficulty coping with inflation. Given how sugar is a key ingredient in most dishes, many people have struggled to make their lives and dishes sweeter.

Fortunately, there’s a healthy alternative that can help solve Filipinos’ sugar woes. Stevia is a natural sweetener derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is 300x sweeter than sugar but has zero calories and does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels. It is better than chemical-based artificial sweeteners because it does not have any aftertaste or carry potential health risks.

This wonder plant can be used for baking, as a food enhancer for cooking and to sweeten hot and cold drinks without guilt. What’s great about Stevia is how it sweetens food and beverages naturally, unlike sugar which has been linked to obesity and diabetes. Moreover, Stevia is considered nonglycemic, meaning it does not affect one’s blood pressure levels.

Given these health benefits, swapping Stevia with refined sugar can be a complete game changer for people who want to make healthier food and beverage choices and maintain a healthy weight range.

Photo Release (From left) Au De Leon, president and chief executive officer of Glorious Industrial and Devlopment Corporation (GIDC, The Stevia Company), sharing the healthy benefits of stevia as a natural alternative to sugar and Cecille Miciano, marketing manager for GIDC .

Understanding Stevia’s potential to address Filipinos’ sugary dilemma, Glorious Industrial & Development Corporation (GIDC), also known as the Stevia Company, launched a lineup of naturally sweetened and healthy beverages. GIDC, the Stevia Company’s lineup of products under its Glorious brand, includes the Glorious 3in1 Premium Coffee and Glorious Iced Tea Mixes and the Sweet & Fit Stevia Tea.

“We understand how important sweetness is to Filipinos’ taste palette,” said Au De Leon, president, and chief executive officer of GIDC, The Stevia Company. “By making Glorious available nationwide, we want to empower more Filipinos to discover a healthier way to make their lives sweeter.”

The company’s latest products are not only good for one’s body but also taste great. Hence, people don’t need to sacrifice flavor to care for their health. All Glorious beverages are sweetened with Stevia and every teaspoon of Stevia is equivalent to three teaspoons of refined sugar.

Glorious Premium 3in1 Coffee Mix is a delicious coffee blend sweetened with Sweet & Fit Stevia. It is recommended for people with sugar-related concerns, weight watchers and other health-conscious individuals. Sweet & Fit Stevia has zero calories, zero fat, zero sodium, zero carbohydrates and zero cholesterol.

People who want to control their sugar intake can now sweeten up their lives and favorite fruit teas with Glorious Iced Tea Mixes. This product comes in three flavors: Red Berries, Lemon and Cucumber. Meanwhile, Sweet & Fit Stevia Tea can be used to make other hot or cold beverages together with non-dairy milk or fresh fruits for a healthy little pick-me-up.

For more information about stevia, visit www.glorious.com.ph and www.sweetandfitstevia.com.