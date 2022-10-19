Urbanize offers premium selection of products for hassle-free, cosmopolitan living

MANILA, Philippines — Ergonomically designed to make cosmopolitan living easier, Urbanize has always been a reliable companion piece for people who are looking to balance professional work with the city’s fast-paced modernity.

Established in 2014, the innovative brand serves as an essential tool for people who actively lead a very mobile lifestyle, keeping track of both practicality and culture as a way to navigate an every day, multi-faceted routine.

From anti-theft bags to insulated tumblers, it helps consumers get through the daily grind with an esteemed selection of products that help make one’s life infinitely better.

Combining chic with convenience and safety, Urbanize’s anti-theft travel bags enable folks to experience bustling city life even while accidentally stumbling upon an uncharted path.

Pacsafe Vibe 20L in Coyote, is a lightweight and comfortable must-have, deliberately designed for work-to-travel moments. Aside from the fact that it can fit everything important inside, it also contains multi-use pockets for storage and anti-theft features to aid in securing one’s valuables.

Another essential part of the collection is the CabinZero Classic 44L in Hot Pink, a zero-hassle bag that is made for side adventures and countryside/overseas travels and U Elements Multifunctional Switch 221 Backpack in Black, a water-resistant bag that can be worn in several ways either as a backpack, a messenger bag or simply storage with a Nano Silver Self-Disinfecting Pocket.

For everyone looking for tumblers with game-changing technology and visually appealing style, Urbanize prioritizes effective insulating value to keep drinks hot or cold for multiple hours and even days.

Made to weather the most challenging of circumstances, The Coldest Water 1 Gallon in Tactical Black is tested and proven as the perfect hydration starter pack for adventure seekers who are always on the go.

Santeco Insulated K2 Bottle 500ml in Moss Green is also another standout option, simply for having a “double wall vacuum insulation” to keep your drink warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours.

But for those who are meticulous with having a tumbler designed with a grip pad base, Artiart Insulated Ostrich Cafe Suction Bottle 400ml in White is definitely a perfect shoo-in for the best travel cup. It can hold your beverages for hours without the need to worry about spillage from a bumpy ride or an accident.

Thrill-seekers and city dwellers who tend to visit Urbanize stores in different parts of the country are somewhat familiar with its life-defining accessories. Aside from products that adapt to constant changes, the top-tier lifestyle brand also takes pride in its utmost goal to bring out the best version of oneself.

Urbanize has UNO™ Ergonomic Rough Travel Pillow in Rough Slate, a cutting-edge travel pillow that provides the best assistance in various postures at 360 degrees. Giving consumers the comfort of enjoying a seamless sleep experience anywhere and anything, the special pillow fully supports the waist and upper and lower back when leaning.

There’s also the true! Compact UV Sanitizer + Dryer, a sterilizer that also functions as a dryer. Keeping your values safe from viruses, this portable sanitizer sets itself apart from its contemporaries with an all-in-one button aimed to sanitize and disinfect multiple items at once.

And last but certainly not least, Urbanize has a cable pouch organizer that keeps all your technology protected in the smallest footprint possible. Side by Side Power Packer Cable Pouch Organizer in Denim is a very useful traveling tool with adaptable compression panels suited for carrying travel adapters or laptop chargers and for keeping everything compact.

With Urbanize providing a guide to your entire voyage, everything else is a seamless walk or ride. These essential products are built to toughen up your spirit, regardless of the challenges that one had to encounter in work, life and anything in between.

To avail of Urbanize products online, visit https://urbanize.com.ph.