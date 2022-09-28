Watsons pharmacists awarded by ParaÃ±aque City for outstanding contributions to Resbakuna program

^

Lifestyle Business

Watsons pharmacists awarded by Parañaque City for outstanding contributions to Resbakuna program

September 28, 2022 | 11:45am
Mayor Eric Olivarez and City Health Officer Dr. Olga Virtusio handed the recognition awards to pharmacists Regina Ramoso of Watsons Bicutan branch and Wendylyn Romualdez and Katrina Deduro of Watsons Sucat branch.
MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City has awarded Watsons pharmacists for helping create a safer and healthier community for its customers through the "Resbakuna sa Botika" program, a partnership between the Department of Health (DOH), local government units (LGUs) and privately-owned pharmacies and drugstores.

Watsons is the only pharmacy to receive recognition from Parañaque City for Resbakuna sa Botika. The award was given on September 12 during the flag-raising ceremony at the city hall.

Mayor Eric Olivarez and City Health Officer Dr. Olga Virtusio handed the recognition awards to pharmacists Regina Ramoso of Watsons Bicutan branch and Wendylyn Romualdez and Katrina Deduro of Watsons Sucat branch.

Ramoso represented Watsons Bicutan, which was awarded for contributing 3,170 jabs to the city's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, while Wendylyn Romualdez and Katrina Deduro received the award for Watsons Sucat, which recorded 4,072 jabs.

The Resbakuna sa Botika program was first rolled out in selected clinics and pharmacies in Metro Manila in January. The program was later on expanded to other areas nationwide as part of the national government’s efforts to further strengthen the national vaccination program.

Initially, DOH and LGUs provided immunizers to conduct the booster vaccination in Watsons. With the help of DOH, more than 36 Watsons pharmacists have undergone training and are now certified COVID-19 immunizing pharmacists.

Watsons has administered over 17,000 boosters for COVID-19 since Resbakuna started in January.

Watsons continues to offer a wide range of health products from vitamins, supplements and other wellness essentials available in 900+ stores nationwide. Download the Watsons app via http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp and get your medicines and other wellness essentials in three hours or less via Home express delivery.

Watsons app is your online pharmacy that carries the most complete range of vitamins and medicines to keep you stay healthy and well. You can also experience Watsons' one-stop health and wellness resource for health tips, medication information, supplements advisor, online doctor consultation, vaccination, laboratory tests and more via the Watsons Health Hub at https://bit.ly/WatsonsHealthHub.

 

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like /WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

