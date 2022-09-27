^

Singlife Philippines, Moovr partner to protect bike and e-scooter riders

September 27, 2022 | 3:15pm
Singlife Philippines, Moovr partner to protect bike and e-scooter riders
MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines, a mobile-first savings and protection company, launched its partnership with Moovr, the country's first bike and e-scooter sharing app.

With this partnership, Moovr riders in BGC, Makati and Filinvest Alabang are offered free P100,000 coverage when using bikes or e-scooters.  They can sign up to claim this free coverage through the Moovr app.

Teaming up to solve customer pain points

Singlife has made products for income protection, medical cost protection and solutions that help prepare for education expenses available on mobile devices. They’ve been specially designed to fit customers’ needs and budgets.  Meanwhile, Moovr is dedicated to making commuting in key business areas easier and more sustainable. 

Together, Singlife and Moovr are start-ups that solve challenges customers experience by using the most innovative technology. Singlife offers easy access to solutions that support the middle class to protect their financial future by ensuring there is money when needed.

Both companies are disruptors in the established industries they belong to, offering alternatives that better fit customers’ needs and preferences. This is the shared belief that initiated this partnership.

"We are in the business of helping today’s movers and shakers get to where they need to be, faster, safer and in a more sustainable manner.  We are thrilled to partner with Singlife to offer an added layer of protection to all our riders,” said Moovr CEO Anna Moncupa. 

"Both Moovr and Singlife Philippines believe that technology is a game-changer for solving customer pain points and providing better services. We are happy that through this partnership, we make commuting and being financially protected—things that were such a hassle in the past—more accessible and better," she added.

"Very few Filipinos own life insurance products and this is because the traditional ways of getting insured are tedious, complicated and expensive. We partnered with Moovr to show people that getting the protection you need can be as easy, budget-friendly and fast, just like riding a bike or e-scooter!” said Singlife Philippines CEO Rien Hermans.

Moving around the city protected 

More than 2,000 people have already been protected since the start of this partnership. Singlife Philippines helps Moovr users protect themselves against the financial impacts of accidents with FREE P100,000 coverage. In less than a minute they can apply for their coverage and start their ride on a Moovr bike or e-scooter.

"Being financially protected means that unexpected events do not have to lead to big financial setbacks. Be responsible, be financially ready, and protect your family’s financial future" added Hermans.

 

To learn more about Singlife Philippines visit www.singlife.com.ph. To learn about Moovr visit www.moovr.ph.

