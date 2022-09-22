You canâ€™t miss this limited-time Easy Speedboost offer from PLDT Home!

You can’t miss this limited-time Easy Speedboost offer from PLDT Home!

All PLDT Home Fiber subscribers are in for a treat as they get three grand gifts: a free speed boost, a hassle-free upgrade and a chance to enjoy the fastest speeds with the biggest price-drop offer until September 26!

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home drops Easy Speedboost, the most affordable and fastest Fiber plans upgrade promo you shouldn’t miss!

Upgrading your speeds is now easier than ever! All eligible subscribers will be notified via email and SMS of the free speed boost. Simply reply YES and enjoy upgraded speeds with a minimal add-on of P50 or P100 monthly.

“We continuously innovate our products and services to address the evolving needs and increasing demand for bigger bandwidth of families at home. The Easy Speedboost is a way to make our fastest internet speeds more accessible and affordable to our customers as we enable them to do things better in their work, study and entertainment activities at home,” said Patrick Tang, first vice president and head of PLDT Home Customer Management.

PLDT Home powers homes to be smarter as it delivers internet speeds up to 10 Gbps with equal upload and download speeds for multiple devices. With strong connectivity in every part of the home, families can keep all their devices—from security cameras to smart appliances—running without interruption.

For parents working at home or for kids who are now back to school with a hybrid study setup, PLDT Home Fiber provides the fastest and most reliable connection for their daily essentials. What’s more, with a seamless connection, families can enjoy wider entertainment activities with access to the best digital content from Lionsgate Play, Viu, HBO Go, Cignal and NBA League Pass.

Philippines’ fastest broadband

PLDT Home remains the undisputed fastest broadband in the Philippines for five consecutive years as it was once again awarded in the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ Q1-Q2 2022. PLDT bested all major internet providers in the Philippines, achieving a speed score of 77.91. It also logged the fastest download and upload speeds at 210.83 Mbps and 234.21 Mbps, respectively.

Ookla® is the global leader in internet testing and analysis. The Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ recognizes network operators worldwide that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market.

The award is based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest™.

Know more about the Easy Speedboost at www.pldthome.com.