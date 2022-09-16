Get up to 5% rebate on every swipe with Security Bankâ€™s Complete Cashback Platinum card

Get up to 5% rebate on every swipe with Security Bank’s Complete Cashback Platinum card

Just like a never-ending sale, you can get up to 5-4-3-2-1% instant cashback on your everyday purchases plus get a welcome gift of up to P5,000 eGC with Security Bank’s Complete Cashback card—now in Platinum!

MANILA, Philippines — Beating the rising prices of daily essentials while keeping the household in tip-top shape is crucial. Consumers are consistently looking for practical ways to get the most bang out of their buck.

5% on groceries

When sticking to a budget, having a credit card with guaranteed rebates can be a game-changer for the household’s grocery runner.

With every swipe of the Complete Cashback Platinum card at the supermarket, cardholders can avail of 5% cashback on monthly statements that can be paired with discounts and other promos from Security Bank’s partner grocery merchants.

This cashback can either help you save or let you get your grocery essentials without going over budget.

4% on gas

Whether going on a road trip, driving to work or simply running errands, you can rely on the Complete Cashback Platinum card for your fuel needs. The 4% gas rebate helps you save more whether getting a full tank or a quick refill.

3% on utilities

Aside from grocery and gas, using the Complete Cashback Platinum card for utilities like electricity and post-paid phone bills can give you 3% rebate with every transaction. Just make sure that these bills are not enrolled in Security Bank’s Bills Assist program to make your payments eligible for rebates.

2% on dining

Foodies will surely enjoy using the Complete Cashback Platinum card with its 2% rebate on dining! Swipe your card to try new menus or simply get a comfort food fix from your favorite restaurants.

Aside from the guaranteed rebate, get discounts when you dine safely at our partner dining merchants: Barcino Wine Resto Bar, Cold Stone Creamery, Bistro Charlemagne, Minami Saki by Astoria and more.

1% on shopping

Splurge while you save as you tick items off your shopping list! From waterproof items to comfortable clothes for rainy weather, we’ve got you covered.

No need to wait for end-of-season sales to reward yourself or get gifts for loved ones with a 1% rebate when you swipe your Complete Cashback Platinum card at your favorite department stores and boutiques. Enjoy discounts and earn rebates at Toms, Petit Bateau, Washington Jewelry and more.

Complete Cashback Platinum exclusives

With these rebates, cardholders can their annual cashback which will be credited to their account—no minimum spending required!

Frequent solo or family travelers with the Complete Cashback Platinum card will also be at ease while waiting for flights as they get access to the Marhaba Lounge in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 at a preferential rate.

If you prefer filling your carts online, rest easy as we are working on the Complete Cashback Platinum card’s online purchase protection feature to keep you safe. Plus, new cardholders will also enjoy exclusive promos, a waived annual fee on their first year and the power to choose their welcome gift with up to P5,000 eGC!

Simply apply and get approved from September 15 to December 15 and meet the minimum spend requirement.

Being smart with your everyday expenses has never been this rewarding. Check out the cashback calculator and apply for a card through Security Bank’s website.