Car sales growing, international motor show returns with latest technologies

MANILA, Philippines — The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) announced the return of the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), a highly-anticipated biennial event that brings the country's biggest auto manufacturers and distributors together to showcase their latest vehicles and cutting-edge technologies on September 15 to 18 in World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Now in its 8th edition, PIMS 2022 focuses on introducing innovations that will provide safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility to the people. The event's theme is “Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good.”

This year's motor show returns after a four-year hiatus where the motoring industry players have been constantly adjusting and adapting to the needs of consumers relative to the impacts of the pandemic. Throughout the years, CAMPI has remained steadfast in its commitment to push the automotive industry forward by working with government and the private sector alike in creating policies, programs, and other activities that not only maximize the industry’s role in the country’s economic growth and development, but also provide mobility solutions that cater to the ever-changing needs of Filipinos.

“Despite the challenges, we are positive that the industry is on its way to revival and recovery as evidenced by the double digit growth in the past month with an 18.4% increase in vehicle sales year-to-date. Currently, we are almost at 57% of our annual industry target,” said CAMPI President, legal counsel Rommel Gutierrez.

“In line with our road to recovery, we are happy to bring back the much-awaited Philippine International Motor Show, gathering the industry’s biggest car manufacturers to showcase how the latest vehicles and mobility innovations can drive us toward a better and more sustainable future,” he added.

PIMS brings together 13 of the top automotive brands, including long-term partners BMW, Foton, Honda, Isuzu, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as new members Chery, Geely, and Hyundai, in unveiling their latest and most recent innovations that will drive the future of mobility.



This year, Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) will be the exclusive auto financing partner and diamond sponsor of the motor show. Serving as the official mobility partner, Foton will be providing three modernized Jeepneys as shuttle service during the four-day event.

Like previous editions of PIMS, the motor show will feature exclusive car launches and car displays in the brand booths and daily presentations of the country's leading auto manufacturers. In addition, spectators and guests of the motor show can look forward to test driving some of the latest vehicles in the market from participating brands.

